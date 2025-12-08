Tyrod Taylor Injury Leaves Jets With Week 15 QB Decision

Who will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback next week when they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

New York has just four games left this season and is staring at a 3-10 record after dropping its second game of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins took an early first quarter lead and the Jets were never able to really chip away and ended up losing, 34-10.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor was forced to exit the contest early due to a groin injury. With Justin Fields missing the game due to a knee injury, undrafted rookie Brady Cook got his first taste of regular season NFL action. He showed some promise, but the Jets had drops all over plus, Cook threw two to the other team. Overall, not a great showing by the Jets with the season winding down.

What's next for Tyrod Taylor?

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Taylor and his injury.

"Man, it's tough," Glenn said after the Jets' loss against the Dolphins. "Especially with the way that he's been getting these guys involved and working with these guys and develop rapport with these guys. For him to have to leave that early in the game, it's always tough. We've got to get him healthy."

The dust is still settling on the Dolphins game. The Jets will need to close the book on it quickly and then one of the first orders of business will be deciding who will get the start next week against Jacksonville. If Taylor is 100 percent, you'd think he'd be the option. But if he is not 100 percent, do you roll with the rookie and test him for a few weeks to see if you have something for the 2026 season? Or, do you turn back to Fields, whom you just benched a few weeks ago?

That's going to be the big story of the week. If Taylor is healthy, it makes things easier. If he is not, then it will open a can of worms.

More NFL: Jets Urged To Cut Ties With Tyrod Taylor After Brutal Dolphins Loss