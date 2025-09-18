Odell Beckham Jr. Isn’t Retiring; Could Jets Be Next Stop?
One thing that has been talked about a lot is the fact that the New York Jets could use more depth in the wide receiver room.
Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 receiver in the room and there are other solid pieces, like Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and rookie Arian Smith. But, there are depth question marks already with this receiver room at full strength. Injuries make it even worse. Reynolds was among the players to miss practice for the Jets on Wednesday. He also missed the team's Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Lazard didn't play Week 1 as he continued to build up after missing time throughout the summer. But, he did return for Week 2.
All in all, there are serious depth question marks in the wide receiver room right now. There aren't a ton of options available right now, barring a trade. But, the trade deadline won't be here until November, so it's a little early to be speculating about who could be moved.
While this is the case, there is a big-name receiver out there right now who at least made it known that he's looking for a new home. There were rumors out there saying that former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was retiring. He joined "Complex" for an interview and made it clear that isn't the case.
Should the Jets sign the former All-Pro?
"Retiring is not happening," Beckham said. "I just came from the gym. This is the first time in a long time I can, like, pop up out of bed or if a dog was about to chase me I could take off running. I'm good. And I know I could play in the league right now...
"I'm not looking to be someone's No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets. Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes... I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch... I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself."
Beckham hasn't played for the Jets, obviously, but he has had success in New York. He may not be a No. 1 wide receiver and superstar any longer. But, in his last full season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, he had 565 receiving yards in 14 games. That type of production would go a long way for this Jets offense. At this point, there aren't too many better options out there.
