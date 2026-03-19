The New York Jets have taken several steps this offseason that indicate they are considering selecting a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

First, New York acquired quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, presumably to serve as the team's bridge quarterback for the 2026 NFL season as they move away from the Justin Fields era. They also made several additions on the defensive side of the ball to support an offense that has been underwhelming, to say the least, over the past several seasons.

But, what if the Jets could land their long-term quarterback in April 2026 instead of April 2027? What if they could secure their franchise signal-caller now, giving him a chance to learn and develop behind Smith?

Drew Allar is a real option for the Jets

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jets were among many teams at Penn State's Pro Day in Happy Valley on Wednesday, OnSI has learned. While this may indicate interest in projected first-round offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane, New York might also have wanted to get another look at quarterback Drew Allar.

Allar, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October, was also a projected first-round pick before the 2025 season brought catastrophic change. As it stands, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be considered in the first round come April because of the injury, but don't be surprised if Allar gets selected on Day 2 or early on Day 3. He's told the media he's felt healthy for a while now.

"Honestly, I could've played a game like two weeks ago," Allar told the media. "I feel like I could go out and play in a game right now."

One reason a team might take a chance on Allar is his impressive arm talent. He delivered a remarkable throwing display in front of many of the league's scouts on Wednesday, completing most of his passes. The highlight of the day was a deep throw to wide receiver Trebor Peña.

While Allar didn't specify details about team meetings, he mentioned having several pre-draft workouts and visits scheduled. Don't be surprised if the Jets are among the teams interested in the former Penn State quarterback.