Positive Reports Emerge For Jets Before Trade Deadline
It's going to be a very long two days across the National Football League.
Sunday is going to be full of game action, there will be some more action on the field on Monday night, and there will be endless amounts of rumors across the league throughout the process as well. That's because the clock continues to count down ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline and it is now two days away.
On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a column with the latest news he's hearing before the deadline and unsurprisingly, it sounds like the Jets are still aiming high.
"Similar to the (Tennessee Titans), the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have also gotten plenty of calls for their top players," Rapoport said. "Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II have drawn headlines for the Jets, while it's Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Rashid Shaheed for New Orleans.
"All would require a high price -- perhaps too high for what acquiring teams would want to pay. An offer a team can't refuse would likely be necessary, with neither Saints GM Mickey Loomis nor Jets GM Darren Mougey conducting anything close to a fire sale. More likely, it'll be closer to players such as Michael Carter II (who was sent to Philadelphia last week) and veteran DT Davon Godchaux who could be traded."
The New York Jets have handled the trade deadline well
This is yet another example of a report that Jets fans should be happy about. Even as recently as last weekend before the Jets' Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the messaging around New York was doom-and-gloom. That's not to say things have completely shifted. The Jets are still 1-7. But, as of last weekend, the rumors pointed to star-level talent potentially being on the way out of New York.
Now, that isn't the case as much. With Rapoport's report, we're continuing to see a trend where big-name guys, like Breece Hall, is getting plenty of interest, but the Jets are asking for a massive package that isn't likely to be met. Arguably, that's good because guys like Hall, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are guys you should want to have around in a rebuild.
If a team steps up and makes a massive offer, sure. But, the Jets at least sound like a team that may not do too much more on the open market, at least based on the most recent reports, like Rapoport's here.
