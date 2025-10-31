Breece Hall Buzz Has Completely Shifted For Jets
The time is running out across the National Football League ahead of the 2025 trade deadline and with each passing day it seems more and more likely that Breece Hall will stick around with the New York Jets.
Reports have been surfacing over the last few days about Hall's role with New York. With free agency coming after the season and a 1-7 start to the campaign, unsurprisingly, there's been a lot of noise. But, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been consistent throughout the season with his messaging that the Jets haven't wanted to move Hall. The deadline is coming up on Nov. 4th. Throughout the week, reports have been popping up all over from a deal not being as likely as it once was, to a surprisingly low trade value for the 24-year-old.
The question has completely shifted from will the Jets trade Hall? To could Hall land an extension with the Jets? At this time of the year, trade rumors fill countless headlines. But that conversation has shifted and ESPN's Rich Cimini even made the case for Hall to potentially get a new deal with a favorable projected contract.
"They could trade Hall to a contending team, though the return for a running back on an expiring contract probably wouldn't be greater than a fourth-round pick," Cimini said. "It also would leave them thin at the position, especially with Braelon Allen (knee surgery) likely out for the season.
There's plenty of buzz around Breece Hall right now
"Or the Jets could keep Hall around for 2026 (and perhaps beyond), either with a new contract or the franchise tag (projected at $14 million for a running back). After all, he's only 24, and a talented player who fits nicely on a run-first team. Looking at running back contracts from 2024 and 2025, Hall projects to land a deal in the range of $8 million to $9 million per year."
This just goes to show how the perception around the young back has shifted, especially since the team's Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hall had 133 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and threw the game-winning touchdown pass. On Oct. 26th, Cimini shared a story in which he highlighted players who could be playing their final games with the Jets in Week 8. One that the mentioned was Hall and even said: "He could be playing his last game with the Jets on Sunday. You never know," Cimini said.
Now, a few days later, the conversation has shifted to the idea of sticking around. It makes sense. The Jets are thin with Braelon Allen injured. But, it has always made sense not to trade Hall. It's not often you can find a weapon as talented as him, even if he is scheduled for free agency. New York absolutely shouldn't trade him.