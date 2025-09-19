Sauce Gardner Makes Tyrod Taylor Admission Ahead of Jets-Buccaneers
The New York Jets are 0-2 after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the first two weeks of the regular season. Young quarterback Justin Fields was incredible in Week 1 against the Steelers, leading the Jets offense on multiple touchdown drives. In Week 2, Fields was horrendous before suffering a concussion.
As the Jets head into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Fields would be out with a concussion. That means veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is stepping in as the starting quarterback going forward, as long as Fields is sidelined. Taylor has been around the league and gained the respect of a lot of players, coaches, and general managers in football, but none of that matters if he can't produce on the field for New York.
It seems as though the Jets support Taylor, though.
Sauce Gardner backs Tyrod Taylor heading into Week 3
In fact, superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner recently spoke out about his belief in Taylor's ability to lead the Jets going forward.
“We always go against him in practice,” Gardner said. “We know that he’s more than capable of getting the job done. We’re not thinking (there will be) a drop-off. That’s not our mentality. Coaches believe in Tyrod, us players believe in Tyrod.”
This is the same kind of message that has been echoed throughout Jets camp, the locker room, and the city for the last few months. Once Fields was signed, there was speculation that the Jets would go after another young quarterback to fill out their roster, but the team seems to fully believe in Taylor.
With Gardner playing against the quarterback on a weekly basis, he has as good a view of Taylor's talents and abilities as anybody in the world. Having the support of such a talented defender speaks volumes to Gardner's abilities and expectations this year.
The Jets will be fighting an uphill battle to beat the Buccaneers this week, but if they're going to pull off the upset, they're going to need Taylor to be at his best.
