State Of Jets: Where Things Stand After 4 Games
The New York Jets have lost four straight games to begin the 2025 National Football League season.
Obviously, that’s not where head coach Aaron Glenn and the team in general wanted to be at this point in the season. We’re about a quarter of the way through Glenn’s first season leading the team. The Jets have losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Miami Dolphins.
Not the best — obviously — but still 13 games left to go. With that being said, here’s where things stand through four games.
The New York Jets aren't where they want to be
Record: 0-4
AFC East Standings: Fourth place in the division (four games behind the first-place Buffalo Bills)
MVP: Garrett Wilson. The Jets aren't where they obviously want to be, but Wilson has been phenomenal so far. He's off to a historic start to the season. Through four games, he has 27 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns. That puts him on pace for 114 catches on the season. The current Jets record is 109 catches in a season by Brandon Marshall.
Biggest Surprise: Armand Membou. He's a rookie and has just four games under his belt, but he already looks like one of the best offensive tackles in football. He's just 21 years old. Imagine how he will look with more NFL experience under his belt?
Coach Check-In: Aaron Glenn has said all of the right things so far. The team is 0-4, but he has talked about changing the culture and accountability to a different level than has been the norm over the last few years. But, the Jets are still winless and racking up penalties left and right. That is the concern right now.
Biggest Problem: Penalties, penalties, penalties. Glenn said it himself after Week 4. You're not going to be able to win games if you take one step forward and then two massive ones back due to penalties every time you make progress.
More NFL: Jets Cut Super Bowl Champion, Shake Up Practice Squad