Steelers Headline List Of 2 Potential Allen Lazard Trade Suitors For Jets

The Steelers and Packers make sense as trade fits for Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are currently the worst team in football, sitting at 0-5 through five weeks. Because of that fact, they're also going to be mixed in a lot of trade rumors in the coming weeks.

As of now, running back Breece Hall is one of the hottest names on the market. Besides Hall, players like Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams make sense as potential trade chips. Either way, the Jets are going to be mixed up in these rumors until the trade deadline passes.

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone recently listed Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard as one of the top trade candidates this season. Bedinger listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers as potential landing spots for Lazard.

Steelers, Packers called potential fits for Jets WR Allen Lazard

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazar
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) rushes with pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) and safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the first half of a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets left Allen Lazard home for personal reasons as they travel to London in Week 6 to take on the Denver Broncos, bringing even more clarity to the fact that his playing future is not likely in New York," Bedinger wrote. "The decision by the Jets to sign Lazard has been a brutal pairing from the start, and it's clear that he was just brought in to appease Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers long gone, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the new regime in New York also moves on, and it won't cost that much to get him off their hands."

Trading Lazard makes plenty of sense for the Jets. He's on an expiring contract and doesn't see much playing time for the Jets at this point. While he likely won't net a big return for the Jets, anything is better than losing him in free agency for nothing.

The Steelers are the top suitor for Lazard. Lazard's former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is under center for Pittsburgh now and the team could use an upgrade at wide receiver. This pairing would be perfect for Lazard and the Steelers.

The Packers might not make as much sense for the wide receiver. He could provide solid depth for Green Bay, but the Packers already have numerous solid wide receivers.

Either way, the Jets should look to get any kind of draft capital they can for Lazard this year.

