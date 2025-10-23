Steelers Tabbed 'Perfect Trade Fit' In Deal For Jets Veteran WR
The New York Jets could opt to trade a few of their players this season as they lean harder into a rebuild in the coming weeks.
Among the players being thrown around in trade rumors are Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, and Jermaine Johnson.
Johnson doesn't seem to want to be traded this season. Hall is the most valuable trade chip who could be dealt. And Lazard seems like a guarantee to be moved if there's a team in the league willing to take him.
USA Today's Jack McKessy recently called the Pittsburgh Steelers the perfect trade fit in a deal for Lazard this year.
Steelers make sense as a trade fit for Jets' Allen Lazard
"Lazard has been all but a non-factor in New York's passing offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. He's started once in five games and recorded just nine targets, six catches and 40 yards," McKessy wrote. "He does have a touchdown though, something only one other Jets wide receiver can say.
"Regardless, a move to Pittsburgh to return to a Rodgers-led offense seems like the perfect solution for Lazard, who tallied over 500 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons he played catching passes from the veteran. The Steelers need help at wide receiver, too. There's only one wide receiver not named DK Metcalf with more than 20 targets in Pittsburgh. Given that the Steelers are atop the AFC North at 4-2, adding more weapons for their veteran quarterback is a right step forward in the 'win now' mode the team declared when it signed Rodgers this offseason."
This idea makes as much sense as any trade idea in the NFL this season.
Lazard isn't bringing much of anything to the Jets this season. He's not a rotational piece that makes much of a difference. Instead, he's taking up space and catching a pass every so often. For a while, he wasn't even on the active roster.
The Steelers desperately need a second wide receiver and reuniting Aaron Rodgers with Lazard would be the best idea for all involved. Pittsburgh has a chance to win the division this year, but it's going to need to improve to continue winning down the stretch.
More NFL: Blockbuster Jets-Raiders Trade Buzz Heating Up After Justin Fields Benching