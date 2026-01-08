Field Yates’ Quarterback Prediction Is One Jets Should Hope For

There's going to be a lot of quarterback talk around the New York Jets over the next few months.

New York has the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, a handful of draft picks at their disposal, and plenty of salary cap space. Jets general manager Darren Mougey noted in his first press conference after the regular season came to a close that the team is going to consider all options at the game's most important position.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I can tell you this, we'll exhaust every option," Mougey said. "Free agency, the league, obviously the draft. We will exhaust that and have a good solution for the New York Jets."

The Jets need to add at least one quarterback

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

So, the Jets will have different avenues to add a signal-caller, but who could be an option for the team? ESPN insider Field Yates shared his first end-of-season mock draft on Wednesday and predicted that the Jets ultimately will land Oregon quarterback Dante Moore with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"It's not like the Jets are picking here at the top with like the Chiefs, or the Rams, or the Eagles, and some of the preeminent powers in the NFL year in and year out," Yates said. "It's going to be a tough road no matter what. Assuming Dante Moore Jr. comes out this year, the New York Jets select Dante Moore Jr., quarterback from Oregon. He is about to make his 20th start in a huge game against Indiana in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs...Dante Moore to me, a worthy No. 2 pick should he decide to come out of this year's draft. Frankly, if he doesn't, there's isn't much room for his stock to go up next year."

This has been a popular speculative pick for a few weeks as it seemed likely the Jets would land the No. 2 or No. 3 pick. As of writing, Moore hasn't announced whether he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft or not. If he does enter the draft, this would be the obvious pick.

Moore has played in 14 games so far this season for Oregon and has 3,280 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions. On top of this, he has two rushing touchdowns. Moore has been widely called the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class. If the Jets were to land Moore, it shouldn't stop the team from signing a veteran in free agency as a bridge, but this would be the way to go.

More NFL: Jets Get Early Update In Breece Hall Sweepstakes