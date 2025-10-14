Sudden Retirement Sparks Blockbuster Eagles-Jets Trade Buzz
Jermaine Johnson has been emerging as a top trade candidate for the New York Jets this season. Now that he's healthy and back on the field, these rumors are going to pick up ahead of the trade deadline.
Johnson was all over the field against the Denver Broncos. He had a huge impact on the game and was a key reason the Jets had a chance to win in Week 6, but he could end up traded in the coming weeks.
Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently listed Johnson as one of the top trade candidates for the Philadelphia Eagles to pursue after Za'Darius Smith suddenly retired this week.
"Like Phillips, New York Jets outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson is still on his rookie deal and could be a candidate for a change of scenery, especially if the winless team is in the market for draft picks," Reiner wrote. "Johnson, 26, was the Jets’ No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Florida State, a selection made by former Jets general manager and current Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas. He has also dealt with injuries during his brief NFL career. Following his 2023 Pro Bowl season in which he registered 7½ sacks, Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 the next year.
"He returned to action to start this season, but he missed three games with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. In his first game back from the ankle injury this weekend against the Denver Broncos, the 6-5, 254-pound Johnson registered his first sack of the season. Despite playing just three games this year, Johnson still ranks third on the team in pressures (eight), per Next Gen Stats."
The Eagles have every reason in the world to trade for Johnson. It would help boost their defense closer to the level that it was last season. It would also help replace Smith after the sudden retirement.
But the Jets should only be content with moving him if they're receiving a huge haul in return. Johnson is the caliber of edge rusher that a team can build around. The Jets need all the help they can get moving forward, so if the Eagles aren't willing to give up top draft picks, this idea might be dead.
