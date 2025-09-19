Texans Signed Jets Starter, Shook Up Practice Squad
There has been a lot of movement across the National Football League over the last few days between Week 2 ending and Week 3 beginning.
Lost in the shuffle of the week was a former member of the New York Jets landing a new deal. Former Jets safety Jalen Mills actually worked out with New York this week as the team brought in eight defensive backs for a look.
"With a banged-up secondary (Michael Carter II and Tony Adams), the Jets worked out 8 DBs today: Jaden Davis, Thomas Graham, Richie Grant, Arthur Maulet (former Jet), Tanner McAlister, Jalen Mills (former Jet), Nik Needham (signed to PS) and Duke Shelley," ESPN's Rich Cimini said on Sept. 16th.
Jets fans will remember Mills for a stint with the team last year. He appeared in nine games with New York and made eight starts.
This summer, he spent some time with the Houston Texans, but they moved on from him before the season actually began. But, this week, the Texans brought him back to town on their practice squad.
The former New York Jets DB signed with the Houston Texans
Mills was looking for his next opportunity -- which obviously led to a workout this week with the Jets -- but he quickly landed a different job with Houston.
Mills is a solid player. He's a nine-year National Football League veteran and has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Jets. He hasn't played in a game with the Texans yet, but that seems to be possible after landing his practice squad deal this week.
The NFL season isn't brand new anymore Week 3 begins on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins facing off. Moves have been popping up all over the place and this is just another example. New York made a move itself, signing Needham, who was a part of the workout earlier in the week with Mills as well. Clearly, teams have had enough time to see things they want to improve with their rosters and New York is no different.