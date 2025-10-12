Jets Country

This Chiefs-Jets Trade Idea Would Solve Kansas City's Big RB Problem

The Jets could ship Breece Hall to the Chiefs this season...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in football. In fact, at the time of writing this, the Jets are the only winless team in the league. They're not headed in the right direction and, as a result, they could look to swing a big trade or two ahead of the trade deadline.

Breece Hall has been at the center of a lot of different trade rumors for New York. He could fit with a few different teams, but it's hard to tell what the market looks like right now. For the Jets, the trade only makes sense if they don't plan on re-signing him.

Hall's contract runs out at the end of the year, and the Jets have been vocal about their confidence in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. It doesn't seem like Hall is going to be extended any time soon, so a big trade might make more sense.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could look to swing a trade for Hall in the coming weeks.

Breece Hall would fill one of the biggest roster holes for Chiefs

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Drue Tranquill of the Chiefs misses Breece Hall of the Jets as he runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Kansas City Chiefs are also among the teams asking about running backs, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Among the RBs expected to garner interest from around the league are the Saints' Alvin Kamara (who does not want to be traded) and the Jets' Breece Hall (who said this week that he wants to remain in New York)."

The Chiefs don't desperately need a running back, but they need to add to the offense one way or another. Hall would be a substantial upgrade over their current running back room and he's still young enough to grow within the organization if he's re-signed.

Kansas City would need to be willing to part ways with some top draft capital, but it would be worth it to make another deep playoff push. The Chiefs have high expectations and they're not living up to them this season. Adding Hall would certainly help the team do that.

For the Jets, it would make sense if they can get draft capital worthwhile in return. New York doesn't need to trade its star running back, so the return could determine if this deal would make sense.

