Jets' Jermaine Johnson II Hints At Major Injury Update
The New York Jets didn't come away from Week 2 fully healthy but may have gotten a positive update on Monday.
The Jets had a few players exit the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills, including one-time Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson II. This was notable seeing as Johnson played just two games last year before missing the rest of the 2024 season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Johnson worked his way back and made it back just in time for Week 1.
Johnson has started both games this season for the Jets. But, he hurt his ankle on Sunday and didn't return.
"Tony Adams (groin) and Jermaine Johnson (ankle) have both been downgraded to out," the Jets shared on Sunday during the game. Johnson ended up missing time in the second half of the Week 2 showdown.
The New York Jets got hit with some tough injuries on Sunday
After the game, Johnson took to social media with three emojis.
On Monday, he responded to his own post seemingly confirming that he is okay.
"Thank God," Johnson said. "Y’all have no idea."
The Jets haven't provided an official update for Johnson as of writing, but this can at least be viewed as somewhat positive. Johnson was only able to play 32 defensive snaps on Sunday, but he made an impact. That was just 42.7 percent of the defensive snaps and yet Johnson had four total tackles and one pass defended. Week 1, Johnson also looked good logging three tackles in 89.3 percent of the team's defensive snaps, including a goal-line stop.
Johnson is a key piece for this defense. Losing him last year was tough, so unsurprisingly, there were fears across social media when Johnson was forced out of the action on Sunday. Jets fans need to wait for an official announcement from the team before they can truly breathe out a sigh of relief, but this is at least a positive step in the short term.
The Jets lost other pieces on Sunday, including Justin Fields, and now the team is preparing for a Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
