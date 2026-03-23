Two Players Who Won’t Be on the Jets' Roster by Week 1

There has already been a lot of turnover with the New York Jets throughout the offseason to this point and there's going to be more to come.

It's the case every offseason and is especially important when you're coming off a 3-14 season. New York has done a good job of completely rebuilding the defense so far this offseason and adding a quarterback who raises the floor of the franchise in Geno Smith. Overall, the Jets are trending in the right direction, but that doesn't mean that every player who is with the franchise right now will be when the 2026 season actually gets here with Week 1 action.

With that being said, here are two guys to watch on the bubble for New York ahead of the 2026 season.

Bailey Zappe — Quarterback

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bailey Zappe (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets' quarterback room already looks pretty different than it did in 2025. Smith was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders to come in and be the team's starter. Justin Fields was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. 2025 undrafted rookie Brady Cook is still in town. Also, the Jets signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to a futures deal after the 2025 season ended. Zappe has 15 games of experience under his belt in the NFL in three seasons but isn't likely to be in the mix for anything but a depth or practice squad spot. Rumors have been swirling about the various backup quarterback targets for New York with Smith in the mix as the starter. Zappe is an interesting guy to bring in for the summer, but it wouldn't be a shock at all if he misses the roster.

Jelani Woods — Tight End

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) runs during training camp Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets re-signed Woods in early March. He played in four games for the Jets in 2025 and had one catch for four years while also getting some playing time on the special teams. Right now, Woods is the Jets' No. 3 tight end behind Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. Clearly, the Jets see something in him after bringing him to town multiple times to this point. Unless he puts up a big summer or an injury pops up elsewhere, he seems more like a practice squad candidate at this time. So, don't be shocked if he sticks around throughout the summer and then misses the initial Week 1 roster only to then be brought back on the practice squad when teams are able to start forming them.