Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jets' Breece Hall Vs. Cowboys
The New York Jets have a tough matchup in Week 5, as they play host to Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and the Dallas Cowboys. This isn't the same dominant Cowboys team from years past, but it's still a good unit with a good offense.
This game is going to be one of the more intriguing matchups to watch this week. Both teams have solid offenses, but both defenses have struggled. There's a chance this game quickly turns into a shootout, but the Jets likely don't want to get into that kind of game with Prescott and company.
Instead, the Jets would likely prefer to rely on Breece Hall, Justin Fields, and the run game. If they can win the time of possession battle and run the ball over and over again, they'll be in a much better spot than a shootout would put them.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently urged fantasy football managers to start Hall in Week 5. Though he's been involved in trade rumors, Hall is still in New York and he's the focal point of the offense.
Jets' Breece Hall is a must-start in fantasy football Week 5
"Hall has started relatively slowly this year, averaging less than 60 rushing yards per game," Davenport wrote. "But there's no better 'get right' spot than against the Cowboys and a terrible defense that is allowing over 123 yards per game on the ground and the sixth-most PPR points to running backs."
The Cowboys' run defense hasn't been good at all this year. Everybody in football knows this, but Tanner Engstrand, Aaron Glenn, and the Jets know this as well as anybody.
With Braelon Allen out due to an injury, the Jets are going to rely heavier on Hall than they have in the last few weeks, which is saying a lot because Hall's continued to see a lot of volume.
Now, Hall is going to be a focal point in the red zone. Pair that with the fact that he's matched up with a bad defense and there's no reason he shouldn't be starting in every possible fantasy football lineup. It wouldn't be surprising to see him score once or twice this week.
More NFL: Breece Hall To Chiefs? Blockbuster Jets Trade Speculation Growing