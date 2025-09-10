Why Breece Hall, Justin Fields Are Key For Jets Week 2 Upset Over Bills
The New York Jets have done a lot to add to their offense this season, including bolstering the offensive line and adding Justin Fields, a dominant running threat, at quarterback.
In Week 1, it worked out tremendously, as the Jets ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries against a loaded Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
Ted Nguyen of The Athletic recently shared a lot of praise for the Jets' running game and suggested that it's as legit as it looked in Week 1.
"Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and offensive line coach Steve Heiden have done a good job of designing a run game that will be a nightmare to defend," Nguyen wrote. "They have a strong traditional outside run game, and they can go to their zone read game. Defenses will have a plan for both. The Jets essentially have their own version of the Baltimore Ravens’ system.
"This also will be the first time in Justin Fields’ career in which he has a good line in front of him. He played one of the best games of his career, taking advantage of play-action shots and getting rid of the ball on time. Fields won’t always be this efficient, but this run game looks like it will be a problem for defenses every week."
Jets running game is key to a shocking Week 2 upset over Bills
This running game is going to be the key to the Jets coming away with a massive Week 2 upset over the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets play host to the Bills in Week 2, and they're heavy underdogs. The Bills, one of the best teams in football, recently came away with a shootout victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo scored 41 points and looked unstoppable on offense. But there was a glaring hole in Buffalo's defense: run defense.
The Ravens ran the ball 29 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns, though it's important to note that the Ravens have the most dominant ground game in football.
Either way, the Bills were gashed on the ground. It was a clear weakness in Week 1. The Jets have a loaded offensive line and some talented rushers of their own, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them lean heavily on the ground game in Week 2.
If the Jets are going to bring home a big upset against the Bills, it's going to be led by Breece Hall, Fields, Braelon Allen, and the run game.
