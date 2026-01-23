Jets Linked to Jaguars Star Brian Thomas Jr.

One of the priorities for the New York Jets this offseason should be finding a way to add another high-end wide receiver into the mix.

Garrett Wilson is a superstar and is the building block of the receiver room. But it was pretty clear after he got hurt — and even beforehand — that the team needed more firepower beside him. The Jets brought in Adonai Mitchell, who looked good in a small sample size. John Metchie III also came to town and flashed some talent. But if the Jets want to turn this thing around, they need a legit No. 2 receiver.

It's tough to find someone like that in free agency without spending an arm and a leg. The Jets could go after guys like Jauan Jennings, Alec Pierce, or Deebo Samuel, but all will be expensive and the team should be aiming higher anyway as they build this young core. ESPN's Bill Barnwell broke down all of the biggest receiver free agent and trade targets and floated an intriguing idea. While discussing Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Barnwell noted that the Jaguars shouldn't trade him for less than a first-round pick and mentioned the Jets as a team that could put together a worthwhile package.

The Jets should call the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jaguars might prefer to keep Thomas to see if they can coax a resurgent year out of the 23-year-old, but with Travis Hunter returning to the lineup next year, (Liam Coen) might prefer to move forward with [Parker Washington], [Jakobi Meyers], Hunter and either an outside addition or somebody like Tim Patrick (a pending free agent) as the wideout core," Barnwell wrote. "Critically, a Thomas trade would return meaningful draft capital for a Jaguars team that traded its 2026 first-round pick to the Browns to acquire Hunter.

"There's no reason for the Jaguars to trade Thomas unless they can land something significant in return. To me, that would be a first-round pick. And there should be teams at the bottom of the first round willing to send that sort of compensation back to Jacksonville. The Bills, who vanquished the Jaguars earlier this postseason, are an obvious fit. The Browns could justify sending Jacksonville's first-round pick back to the Jaguars to acquire a much-needed wideout for their quarterback of the future. The Jets could put together a package that adds up to something more than a late first-rounder. If the Jaguars do make Thomas available, there should be significant interest, even after an underwhelming 2025."

The Jets have two first-round picks this offseason (No. 2 and No. 16). But they also have the No. 33 pick, the first selection in the second round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. Thomas had just under 1,300 receiving yards as a rookie in 2024 and followed with 707 yards in 2025 in 14 games.

He's just 23 years old and is under contract for two more seasons and then has a club option for 2028. If the Jets could get a receiver with legit star potential to pair with Wilson for the next three seasons potentially for something like the No. 33 pick and a mid-round pick, that would be a dream scenario for this young core.

