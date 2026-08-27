Ready for Battle: Jets Interior DL Report Card Heading Into Preseason Finale

Since joining the Jets last year, general manager Darren Mougey has transformed nearly every position group. For years, the Jets’ interior defensive line was headlined by Quinnen Williams. Now, that era is over.

Williams left a huge void in the middle, one that couldn’t be filled with just one player. To reinforce the unit, Mougey brought in David Onyemata, Darrell Jackson Jr. and T’Vondre Sweat alongside Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

On paper, the group is significantly better than last year’s and has everything a team desires from its defensive line: size, versatility, high-end contributors, and reliable depth.

The unit also has plenty of room for improvement. New York allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and posted the second-fewest sacks (26) last season, making the revamped interior an integral part of the defense’s success this season.

T’Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips headline the Jets' interior

The Jets will be relying on Phillips and Sweat to help turn around the defense.

Sweat embodies exactly what head coach Aaron Glenn wants in his front. At 6-foot-4, 362 lbs, he’s quickly emerged as one of the league’s best run defenders. His ability to occupy blockers and disrupt rushing lanes earned him a 79.3 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus last season, ranking fourth among 134 qualifying interior defenders.

Sweat also showed growth as a pass-rusher, recording two sacks and 18 pressures across 200 pass-rush snaps, per PFF. Still only 25, the Jets are banking on his development continuing in New York.

Meanwhile, Phillips is entering the latter stages of his career, but he’s shown that he’s got some gas left in the tank. The nine-year veteran proved he can still be a critical component against the run last season, recording 27 run-stops, tying for 12th among qualifying interior defenders, per PFF.

While his production will be critical, his leadership will be equally important to the unit.

Another veteran whose leadership and presence along the interior will be just as critical is Onyemata. Entering his 11th season, the 33-year-old sets the tone by remaining an effective three-down contributor, recording 21 pressures and 27 run stops last season.

Onyemata's experience and versatility make him a valuable rotational piece who can contribute against both the run and pass.

David Onyemata will play a key role in the success of the Jets' D-line this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Briggs is coming off an impressive breakout campaign, proving his value by consistently generating pressure. With Williams’ departure, Briggs stepped into a larger role and made the most of his opportunity, recording four sacks and 28 pressures.

The former 2024 seventh-round pick proved his worth as an interior pass-rusher; however, he struggled to make a similar impact against the run. New York will hope the 25-year-old can develop into a more versatile contributor, but for now, he’ll likely serve as a rotational pass-rusher this season.

Jackson rounds out a deep interior group and gives the Jets another big body to work in the rotation. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, the 2026 fourth-round selection provides valuable size against the run in early-down situations while bringing pass-rushing upside, which he showed in 2024.

With Briggs and Onyemata ahead of him in the depth chart, Jackson won’t be relied on heavily, but his development will be worth watching as he looks to carve out a larger role.

Rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr.'s development will be one thing for Jets fans to monitor this season. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s plenty to like with this interior defensive line. The combination of size, experience, and versatility gives Glenn and the coaching staff plenty of options, while the depth should keep the unit to stay fresh throughout the season.

Grade for Jets' interior DL: B+

New York prioritized assembling an interior defensive line composed of big defenders who can take away running lanes, and that’s exactly what they have with this unit.

The line consists of proven veterans and emerging young players who can play along the line. There’s great talent and strong depth at the position, which should give fans plenty of optimism. ESPN’s Mike Clay ranked the Jets’ interior seventh in his NFL positional rankings, adding to why the group is one to watch.

The upside is certainly there, but the biggest question is whether the unit can live up to expectations and turn around the defense’s play against the run. That question is the only thing keeping the Jets' interior defensive line from earning a higher grade.

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