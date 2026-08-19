T'Vondre Sweat's Goal is Simple, But He Could Make it a Reality for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive line coach Karl Dunbar had a unique comparison for nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the weeks leading up to training camp last month.

"I remember my coach telling me back in the day: Big men are like big women, there's not a lot of them and everybody wants them," Dunbar said.

As far as the NFL's big men go, Sweat is one of the largest of all. Standing at 6'4" and over 366 pounds, the former second-round pick out of Texas has become one of the best run defenders in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded Sweat's 2025 season as the fourth-best among interior linemen when it came to stopping the run.

It's no accident the Jets were ready to pounce to acquire him. Now suited up and finally on the practice field after a hamstring injury kept him on the NFI list to start camp, Sweat is ready to make an impact.

And he's doing just that now with a clear goal in sight.

Sweat putting early injury concerns to bed

Sweat wasn't the only Jets' defensive linemen to miss the first few weeks of camp. Veteran edge rusher Joseph Ossai was on the PUP list due to an injury of his own. Both players returned to the practice field this week with a clear plan for their continued recovery.

“We have a management plan for those guys,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after Tuesday's practice. “They just got back. It wouldn’t be wise to just throw them out there and let them go.”

The focus for a player like Sweat is different than for Ossai, though.

Sweat will shape the defense

The 25-year-old has been brought in to help a defensive line that was fourth-worst against the run last season. After two practices with the team, those expectations are fair. Sweat's mere presence has drawn more double teams and allowed other players around him to flourish.

In Tuesday's practice alone, the starting offense struggled mightily to run the football up the middle whenever Sweat was on the field. It's not just the former Titan who was brought in to fix everything along the trenches, either. New York added David Onyemata (another top-10 player against the run) in free agency.

It's brought a whole new group mindset to the organization.

“I’m in a happy place," Sweat said. "I feel like the potential of the group is gonna be great. We got great run stoppers. That’s what we preach, stopping the run. I feel like we got a great group of guys for that.”

One simple goal

As for personal goals, though, nose tackles are always considered an afterthought by most NFL fans. People want to see flashy play from edge rushers, or massive hits from linebackers. No one can truly quantify how important a nose tackle can be for a unit.

Perhaps that is why Sweat's goal was simply one word on Tuesday.

"Win."

If Sweat plays like he did on Tuesday, and remains healthy in the process, then the Jets might just end up winning just like the young tackle is looking to do.