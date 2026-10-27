Sauce Gardner Trade Keeps Aging Like Fine Wine for Jets After Quenton Nelson News

The Colts are in fire-sale mode. After dropping to 2-5, they traded away All-Pro Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and look to continue to sell as their season falls apart. Although they weren't involved in this deal, the Jets might come out the biggest winner in all of the Colts' trades as the season continues.

Sauce Gardner was supposed to be the piece that pushed the Colts over the edge last season. That was one of the reasons the Jets were able to get two first-round picks for the cornerback. Instead, the Colts have fired their GM and are 2-5 this season.

As the weeks go on, the trade looks more and more like a Darren Mougey masterclass.

Jets keep becoming bigger winners from Sauce Gardner trade

Gardner started his career hot. The former Jet was rookie of the year and had multiple All-Pro selections. That success hasn't followed Sauce to Indianapolis this season. The Colts have only won two games since acquiring the former All-Pro. To make matters worse, Gardner is having the worst year of his career in his first full year as a Colt.

Pro Football Focus has graded Gardner at 60.3 this season—the lowest mark in his career. This grade ranks lower than both Azareye'h Thomas and Brandon Stephens, despite struggles this season. Gardner was supposed to be a lockdown addition for the Colts.

Instead, he has been a thorn in the side of a struggling Indianapolis squad. The Jets seem to have gotten rid of Gardner at the perfect time. He is no longer a corner to be feared; he's become one to target.

Gardner has allowed a 113.6 passer rating and 21.7 yards per reception. New York has been on the better side of the trade for draft capital, and also on the field. As Gardner's performance has declined, this trade has the Jets making out like bandits.

Jets' draft outlook on the rise

The Jets got two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell for Gardner. Mitchell has been fine for New York, and Kenyon Sadiq has been a welcome addition to the team. That said, the best part of the trade may be yet to come with the second first-rounder in the upcoming draft.

The Jets hold the Colts' first pick this season, which looks to be a top-10 selection (barring Indianapolis winning out the year).

The Colts' pick currently sits at No. 7 in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon, and they have also lost three games straight. Indianapolis looks headed towards a rebuild, which means losing football games. A top-10 pick would be a welcome addition to a Jets team that still has holes in the roster.

Jets GM Darren Mougey could have several avenues to pursue, depending on where the Colts' first-round pick lands in the 2027 NFL Draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York landed a budding star in Sadiq with the Colts' pick last year, and they will have the chance to pick another if the Colts keep losing. The Jets also have their own first-rounder to use (currently No. 10), as well as whichever of the Cowboys' or Packers' picks is earlier, due to the Quinnen Williams trade. As of Tuesday, that would be the Dallas selection (No. 12).

Getting two first-round picks for any player is usually a good trade. That trade gets even better when the team you trade the player to underperforms. The Gardner deal just keeps getting better, with the Colts looking like a team with no identity and the Jets getting rid of Gardner's bloated contract.

In a season that hasn't gone as planned for New York, this trade continues to be one of the best things to happen to Gang Green in a long time, and time will tell just how much better it gets.

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