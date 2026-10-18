Jets vs. Patriots Inactive List: No Breece Hall Again as Gang Green Prepares for A.J. Brown's Return in Week 6

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. — Jets head coach Aaron Glenn desperately needs a signature win under his belt after a year and a half with the team. There might not be a better time for him to accomplish that goal than when the Jets take on the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots walk into Foxborough on a two-game winning streak and are set to return several key starters. Meanwhile, the Jets are getting healthier in their own right, but still have some stars out for Sunday.

With the full inactive list out, let's take a look at who's in and who's out for this AFC East clash.

Jets Week 6 inactive list

RB, Breece Hall (quad)

WR, Adonai Mitchell (finger)

LG, Dylan Parham (knee)

EDGE, Joseph Ossai (ankle)

CB, Nahshon Wright (healthy scratch)

DL, Jack Heflin (healthy scratch)

In addition to Breece Hall's absence, the Jets' offense will also be without WR2 Adonai Mitchell on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notes

The usual cast of characters is out for Sunday's contest. Hall, Mitchell, Parham, and Ossai are all considered week-to-week, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. There is hope they will be back at practice next week, but for Sunday's contest, they are all out.

There is good news for the Jets. Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is back for the first time since Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury. His return should aid New York's struggling offense this year. Kenyon Sadiq—after being in concussion protocol—is active for today.

At one point, there was hope Adonai Mitchell would not miss a lot of time with a finger injury. Now, he's about to miss his fourth straight game. Some wondered why the team wouldn't just place him on IR. A team source told me they did not want to use another short-term injured list designation so early in the year for a player they hoped would be back before the four-week deadline. To this point, the Jets have used four players on short-term IR. They only have four designations left.

Nahshon Wright remains a healthy scratch. Glenn has consistently said there is a role for him, but with Brandon Stephens and AZ Thomas playing well, there really isn't.

Patriots Week 6 inactive list

CB, Carlton Davis III (neck)

CB, Karon Prunty (hamstring)

QB, Behren Morton (emergency third QB)

CB, Channing Canada (hamstring)

OT, Dametrious Crownover (healthy scratch)

TE, Tanner Arkin (healthy scratch)

Notes

The biggest news for the Patriots is that they get A.J. Brown back after the former All-Pro suffered a high ankle sprain and was placed on short-term IR. Brown may be joining the team at the right time, especially since the Pats are coming off a game in which they put over 500 yards of offense without Brown on the field. How the former Eagle looks in his debut in Foxborough, though, will be a challenge for New York.

Christian Gonzalez is active and healthy, but Carlton Davis is out. There is a role for the Jets to be able to exploit New England's secondary if Geno Smith gets the ball out on time and accurately.

Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson are also surprisingly going to play, but time will tell how effective they can be at this point.

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