Jets Rookie & Sophomore Week 4 Power Rankings: (Sadiq Climbs, Taylor Slides, Ponds Debuts & More)

Another week, another crushing defeat for the Jets. This time, they lost to the Lions, 31-24, at Ford Field.

Unlike last week, there weren’t as many positives to take away from the loss. The offense sustained a handful of injuries, and the line couldn’t give Geno Smith a clean pocket. Meanwhile, the defense couldn’t contain the run, which has raised concerns.

While some rookie and sophomore players continue to play well, others saw their stock take a hit against Detroit.

With that said, let’s take a look at where every Jets rookie and sophomore stands heading into Week 4.

Note: Anez Cooper and VJPayne are currently excluded from the list. Both Cooper and Payne are on injured reserve but are eligible to return after missing the first four games of the season.

12. Arian Smith, WR (Last week: No. 10)

Arian Smith appeared in just three snaps on offense and 21 on special teams across two games. Despite limited action, he’s had chances to make impactful plays; however, he’s failed to capitalize.

Smith dropped his lone target in Week 1 and missed a critical special-teams tackle that led to a 63-yard punt return in Week 2. Missed chances have been the theme of Smith’s career thus far.

While he’s shown value as a gunner on special teams, he hasn’t established a role on offense. Now sidelined for the rest of the year with a torn ACL, we may have already seen the last of Smith in green and white.

11. Cade Klubnik, QB (Last week: No. 11)

If the Jets get competent quarterback play, they’re a competitive team. That’s what Geno Smith continues to prove in his second stint with Gang Green.

Even though they lost another winnable game, New York wouldn’t have been in the position without Smith, who completed 84% of his passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

As long as Smith remains efficient and keeps the ball out of harm’s way, we won’t be seeing Cade Klubnik anytime soon. The rookie out of Clemson will continue to learn and develop behind Smith, barring an injury.

10. D’Angelo Ponds, CB (Last week: N/A)

After missing the first two games, D’Angelo Ponds finally made his highly anticipated debut in Week 3. However, Ponds played in just two defensive and special teams snaps.

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise. With Jarvis Brownlee Jr. playing well in the slot, and AZ Thomas and Brandon Stephens holding their own on the outside, there’s just no reason to take them off the field right now.

Good news for Jets fans is that this won’t continue. Like Darrell Jackson Jr., we should expect to see Ponds receive an uptick in his reps in the coming weeks.

9. Kiko Mauigoa, LB (Last week: No. 9)

Over three games, New York has deployed just three inside linebackers. Kiko Mauigoa isn’t one of them.

Although a quadriceps injury sidelined him against the Lions, he’s exclusively played on special teams so far. While this has definitely been stunning, it cannot go on for much longer.

Demario Davis, who’s still been effective against the run and generating pressure, has struggled in coverage, allowing six receptions (10 targets) for 65 yards. Mauigoa hasn’t proven he’s a better option—earning a 31.7 coverage grade last season, per Pro Football Focus—but it’s evident the team cannot play Davis and Sherwood the whole game.

If Mauigoa is able to go in the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Bears, they should consider giving him a few snaps to give Davis and Sherwood a breather.

8. Malachi Moore, DB (Last week: No. 8)

For the first time in his NFL career, Malachi Moore didn’t play a single defensive snap. New York continues to depend solely on Andre Cisco and Dane Belton at safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick out.

Cisco and Belton have had strong play, so it’s not entirely shocking that the Jets haven’t turned to anyone else. However, head coach Aaron Glenn must consider giving Moore rotational reps to give the guys a break.

Still, the second-year player out of the University of Alabama continues to make his presence felt on special teams, registering three tackles. For now, that’s where Moore’s biggest contributions are coming from, and if he keeps this up, he could slowly work his way back into a limited rotational role.

7. Omar Cooper Jr., WR (Last week: No. 7)

Even though the Jets moved the ball downfield against Detroit, the offense missed Omar Cooper Jr. With Adonai Mitchell also sidelined with a hand injury, New York could’ve used Cooper’s playmaking ability to help alleviate pressure off Garrett Wilson.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, Cooper must miss two more games before being eligible to return in Week 6. Whether he returns immediately after fulfilling the required four games, however, depends on how well his ankle has healed.

If he can come back healthy, he will provide a much-needed explosive element to the WR room.

6. Mason Taylor, TE (Last week: No. 5)

Mason Taylor missed out on all the fun in Week 3.

The tight end group had a day in Taylor’s absence, combining for 16 catches, 164 yards, and two touchdowns. With all the injuries occurring to the Jets’ receivers, the group should get more looks from Smith moving forward. Even though they were able to move the ball well without him, the offense needs Taylor back.

More specifically, they need Year 1 Taylor to return. The former LSU Tiger had an underwhelming start to Year 2 and hasn’t been nearly as impactful as he once was. While more competition for targets has played a part, he just hasn’t looked like the player he was in his rookie year.

Because of this, he’s fallen to No. 6.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT (Last week: No. 6)

Darrell Jackson Jr. logged just 21 defensive snaps through two weeks. With David Onyemata placed on injured reserve, Jackson had an opportunity to carve out larger role with a strong performance.

However, the former Florida State Seminole wasn’t much of a factor, recording an assisted tackle against the Lions.

Jackson wasn’t the only one who didn’t make much of an impact; the entire defensive line struggled to contain the run or generate pressure.

Even with Onyemata out, it’ll be difficult to see Jackson on the field more, with Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs and T’Vondre Sweat also commanding reps. Hopefully, more playing time and reps can help accelerate his development.

4. Azareye’h Thomas, CB (Last week: No. 3)

Azareye’h Thomas had another quality showing.

"AZ" Thomas impressed to start the year, standing out for his strong play in coverage in the first two games. Against Detroit, he took a step back.

The former Florida State Seminole allowed five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, earning a 51.9 coverage grade, per PFF. Thomas also committed a controversial illegal hands-to-the-face penalty, in which receiver Isaac TeSlaa initiated the contact.

One game shouldn’t overshadow how well Thomas has played to begin the year, but he’ll need a similar response as the next guy to climb the rankings.

3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE (Last week: No. 4)

Fans have been patiently waiting for offensive coordinator Frank Reich to get Kenyon Sadiq involved in the game plan. The day finally came against the Lions, as Sadiq exploded for seven catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown.

The former Oregon Duck put his elite athleticism on full display, logging 45 yards after the catch and making an incredible diving catch to secure his first receiving touchdown.

Sadiq showed that the team must continue feeding him targets moving forward. With the offense banged up, the Jets will depend on Sadiq’s playmaking ability to keep the unit afloat.

If he can produce similar success in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised if he jumps in the rankings.

2. David Bailey, EDGE (Last week: No. 2)

Unless they dialed up a blitz, the Jets’ defense couldn’t generate pressure against the Lions. Their edge rushers couldn’t win their matchups.

While David Bailey wasn’t a complete non-factor in the pass rush, he didn’t have similar production as he did in the first two games, recording just two pressures.

He was more of a factor against the run, recording two stops, per PFF, earning a 73.7 run-defense grade.

New York used their No. 2 overall pick on Bailey to add more heat to the pass game, and Bailey must raise his play next week against Chicago.

1. Armand Membou, OT (Last week: No. 1)

Armand Membou followed his excellent Week 1 game against the Titans with two underwhelming performances. Although the former Missouri Tiger didn’t allow a sack in Week 3, he gave up three pressures.

For what it’s worth, he went up against Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions’ defensive line, and he wasn’t the only one who struggled. Olu Fashanu gave up three sacks, and Jordan Meredith, who filled in for Dylan Parham, gave up a sack and five pressures.

Although he had a down game, Membou remains atop the power rankings.

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