Potential Quenton Nelson Trade Makes Too Much Sense for Jets on Multiple Fronts

As the NFL trade deadline looms for the Jets and the other 31 teams, the Colts are emerging as a potential trade partner for all.

Heading into Week 7, the Colts are 2-4 and just fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard earlier this week. Indianapolis looks like a deadline seller, as the Daniel Jones magic hasn't continued into his second year. The Colts don't look like a team that will blow everything up, but they'll likely move a player like left guard Quenton Nelson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

If Nelson is for sale, the Jets should throw their hat in the ring.

Quenton Nelson trade would put Jets' O-line over the top

Nelson has been a dominant left guard since he entered the league in 2018. Nelson earned an AP First-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie and has remained one of the league's best. This is his ninth season, and Pro Football Focus still grades him highest at his position. The Jets could bring in Nelson if the Colts are willing to sell the aging superstar.

Nelson is in the twilight of his career. The 30-year-old is in the last year of a four-year, $80 million contract, allowing the Jets to trade for him as a low-risk rental. If he plays well, the Jets—who have over $105 million to spend next offseason—would already have him in the building to talk about an extension or re-signing. If he doesn't, it's no harm, no foul for the team in Florham Park.

Quenton Nelson would be a low-risk, high-reward trade target for the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The guard's contract should also lower the Colts' asking price in a trade. Instead of paying top dollar, the Jets could trade away some of their less desirable draft capital or players who don't fit their future plans. New York could pull off a team-friendly trade deal if the Colts are truly in fire-sale mode.

Jersey Boys

The Jets have a chance to bring Nelson home, something 30 other teams in the league can't do. The perennial All-Pro is a New Jersey native. Nelson began his football career an hour away from the Jets' facility, at Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey. The guard would have a chance to finish his career where it began, back home.

Getting one of the best to ever do it to bolster the o-line is great, but the storyline could be even better. New York has the ability to act as a homecoming for Nelson, and if things go right, bring a storybook ending to his illustrious career.

So, how would he fit in?

Getting the O-line right

If a trade to the Jets happens, Nelson would immediately slot in at left guard. This would allow the rest of the Jets' offensive line to shift to different positions. Both Joe Tippmann and Dylan Parham have been moved along the line throughout their careers. Nelson coming in wouldn't force either of the Jets' guards out, as they have been flexible along the line throughout their careers.

Tippmann was drafted as a center coming out of the University of Wisconsin. Tippmann has played 1,720 snaps at the center position throughout his career. He could slot back in ahead of Josh Myers, who's been graded 60.3 this year, while Tippmann graded 73.4 during his last year as a primary center.

If Nelson becomes a Jet, Tippmann can go back to his natural position, where he grades well.

Dylan Parham has also shown that he can play at either guard position. Parham has been great on the left side, grading as the second-best at the position behind Nelson. If healthy, he could slot back on the right side if the Jets were to acquire Nelson.

Parham has played 992 snaps at right guard, despite spending the majority of his career on the left side. That experience could be utilized if changes come.

Check the playbill

Nelson is a once-in-a-generation type of player. The Colts are clearly headed towards a rebuild. Bringing the All-Pro home must be on the table for the Jets, given the aging star's contract and the flexibility of the current Jets' offensive line.

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