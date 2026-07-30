T'Vondre Sweat Could Become More Expensive for Jets After NFL's Latest Mega Deal 

Just a few days before the Jets started their annual training camp in Florham Park, NJ, T’Vondre Sweat was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a hamstring injury. Although he isn’t expected to miss significant time, it isn’t ideal for the Jets' new addition to miss crucial practice reps–especially one expected to play a major role in the defense.

While the immediate concern is his health, the long-term worry could be his price tag after the NFL's latest big-money contract was handed out.

After the Titans signed Jeffery Simmons to a three-year, $105 million extension last month, the Eagles raised the bar by signing Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension on Tuesday, making the veteran defensive tackle "the highest-paid DT in NFL history."

Eagles signing DT Jalen Carter to four-year, $152 million extension, including $106 million guaranteed, that makes him the highest-paid DT in NFL history. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/ibtfp7QsGG — NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2026

Sweat, 25, will be eligible for an extension after this season. With the market for defensive tackles continuing to surge, a breakout season could put Sweat in a position to command a lucrative extension.

If this happens, the Jets could be forced to make a difficult decision regarding his future in New York.

Jalen Carter's contract puts T’Vondre Sweat’s future up in the air for Jets

New York’s defense was among the worst at containing the run last season, giving up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) per game. With head coach Aaron Glenn taking over defensive play-calling duties and the Jets transitioning to a base 3-4 defense, an elite run-stuffing nose tackle became a top priority.

That need for a run-stuffing force in the middle is why they made a move to acquire Sweat, giving up pro-bowler Jermaine Johnson II in the process. Through his first two seasons, Sweat has established himself as such. In 29 games, Sweat has recorded 85 total tackles (eight tackles for loss) and 20 run-stops.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sweat has ranked among the top nine interior defenders against the run during the last two seasons, earning run-defense grades of 75 and 79.3, respectively.

T'Vondre Sweat has been one of the NFL's most reliable run defenders over the last two seasons. Will that continue with the Jets? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he’s not as productive as a pass-rusher, Sweat has been a modest contributor in this area and displayed growth generating pressure last season. In the last five games, Sweat recorded 13 pressures, earning a 74.1 pass-rush grade for the season, per PFF.

At 6-foot-4, 362 pounds, Sweat has the physical tools and skill set to be a dominant player. Simmons, his former teammate in Tennessee, even noted that he has the potential to become the best nose tackle in the league.

If he can continue to improve in generating pressure and replicate similar numbers against the run, Sweat’s value could become expensive.

Last week, I projected that Sweat could earn a three-year, $78 million extension. However, with Carter’s new deal and Vita Vea seeking a new contract, that number could increase if Sweat has a career year.

This would then force general manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ front office to either re-sign Sweat near the top of the market for defensive tackles or capitalize on his value and trade him for premium draft selections.

The right choice for New York would be to give Sweat an extension.

Currently, the franchise is in another rebuilding phase and building its foundation. Sweat is one of the few cornerstone pieces they have, and rewarding him as such should be a priority for the front office.

And given that they have about $71.1 million in cap space next season—the fourth-most, according to Spotrac—the Jets should move swiftly towards securing one of the foundational pieces for years to come.