Two Jets Who Are Impacted the Most by Bad T'Vondre Sweat News

Injuries happen during training camp. The earlier they happen, the better it usually is for NFL teams, as it gives those hobbled players more time to recover before the start of the regular season.

Of course, all every NFL team—including the Jets—would prefer to not deal with the injury bug.

For the Jets, that bug has already begun, and it's come before the team has even taken the field in Florham Park. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported Saturday afternoon that nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat would begin training camp on the NFI list because of a hamstring injury. While the injury is not considered serious, he will miss the start of camp, as veterans are set to report on Tuesday.

DT T'Vondre Sweat is going on the NFI list to start training camp with a hamstring injury. It's not considered serious, per source.



WR Tim Patrick and EDGE Tyler Baron will be placed on the PUP list at the start of camp as well. Patrick isn't expected to be out long, per… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 25, 2026

Additionally, more injuries will keep another pair of Jets off the field to start 2026 training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick and edge rusher Tyler Baron will begin camp on the PUP list, per Rosenblatt.

Baron and Patrick are two players fighting for their NFL lives this offseason. Sweat, though, is a player the team has high hopes for. Acquired in the trade that shipped former first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee, Sweat's size and athleticism make him an interesting commodity in New York's 3-4 alignment.

And puts more pressure on two key players on the roster.

What T'Vonde Sweat's injury means for training camp

The Jets already have a contingency plan in place for an injury to Sweat.

Both Harrison Phillips and David Onyemata are versatile enough to be able to handle the physicality and pressure that come from nose tackle duties. They also happen to be well-regarded against the run as well. While former Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith will get a chance to compete now, too, the focus will shift to New York's veterans.

With T'Vondre Sweat set to miss time, the Jets are fortunate to have someone like Harrison Phillips waiting in the wings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there is an underlying problem as well.

Sweat, like Onyemata and many other defensive players, is walking into a new scheme and play-caller. He has to integrate at a high level like everyone else. The problem is he will have less time to do so following his injury, no matter how much time he misses.

Now, the pressure will not only be on Onyemata and Phillips to fill Sweat's size at nose tackle, but the former second-round pick will also be under heavy pressure to be ready to go even earlier than may be anticipated.

It's certainly not something the Jets defense was hoping for going into the new year. At the very least, it kicks off Glenn's second year on a more somber note.

To start.