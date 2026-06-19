Underrated Jets' Star in Line for Major Role Change in 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- 2025 was a disaster for the New York Jets. They couldn't stop an opposing offense, and couldn't put up points on the other side of the football.

There was one thing that looked elite from the franchise, though. Their return game (and special teams as a whole) was the best in football. The combination of Isaiah Williams (90.9) and Kene Nwangwu (90.6) posted the two best grades by Pro Football Focus.

In fact, the duo was so good that they tied for the league lead in punt and kick return touchdowns on their own.

In Williams' case, the 25-year-old former undrafted free agent has seemingly found a long-term home with the Jets. Not just because of his work as the best return specialist in the game, but because of the versatile style of play that more than one side of the ball can use.

Isaiah Williams' role slowly increasing with Jets

There are several reasons why Williams has found success with the Jets. Last season, he averaged over 14 yards per return - good for fourth in the league last year. But to his coordinator, it's more than just the numbers.

It's the way Williams' mindset is that makes him elite as a returner.

"His confidence in believing in himself when the ball is in his hands," Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said Wednesday. "I think he has really good contact balance; his start-stop is phenomenal. There are talents he possesses that make him a really tough down for anybody throughout the league."

It's not just on special teams where Williams can make an impact. Due to a rash of injuries late in the year, Williams was also asked to step up as a wide receiver. He caught 26 receptions (36 targets) for 193 yards during the year. Williams also spent a considerable amount of time in the slot (183 snaps) in 2025, per StatRankings.com.

This season, Williams knows he's going to be relied on more than just being one of the best returners in the game. He's going to be relied on as a pass catcher.

And he's put in the work to allow him to do so.

"I did a lot of speed training with Olympians, getting faster and wanting to score more touchdowns," Williams said. "All the things that I need to work on from last year, just sharpening those tools, and also the things that you know I do well, making sure I stay on top of those."

New York did plenty to try to improve their passing game in the offseason. Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was drafted in the first round, and quarterback Geno Smith was acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Both players are expected to fundamentally change how the organization is perceived as a passing attack.

But Williams has a part to play as well. Throughout OTAs and minicamp, he has consistently gotten open and made catches at receiver that have turned people's heads to allow a thought to enter the room.

Could Williams, the 5'10" return specialist, actually have a role not just as a returner but as an every-down receiver?

If OTAs are an indicator, that answer is yes. More importantly, though, his mindset is allowing him to take that step as well.

"I like to control the controllables," he said. "I love to play football. However, whenever I get on the field, that's what I want to do. I want to play as much as I can."

The work Williams put in last season was enough to earn respect and a long-term future with the Jets. What will keep him in that standing is the kind of versatility he's looking to gain. If offseason workouts are any indication, he's expecting a much bigger role on two sides of the ball this season than last.