Why Cade Klubnik Deserves Jets' QB2 Job Despite Fans' Concerns

At first glance, the Jets quarterback room isn't much to boast about.

A 36-year-old journeyman and a fourth-round rookie teaming up to try and turn the organization around isn't going to instill much confidence. But for the Jets in 2026, the duo of Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik has gotten along just fine.

While Smith has experience winning football games as a starting quarterback, the biggest question in the room has centered around making Klubnik his immediate backup. Some Jets fans have preached for a veteran arm to keep the offense afloat if something happens to Smith.

Instead, the Jets chose to roll with Klubnik. The reason? They saw enough of him in the role to give him the job.

"Cade has done well," offensive coordinator Frank Reich said last week. "He's done well, and it's a really good dynamic in that room. It's a really good dynamic in that room."

Jets OC Frank Reich is a Cade Klubnik believer after watching the rookie QB perform throughout the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fans grow concerned over the decision, it's important to remember a key thing about New York's quarterback room. This job wasn't handed to the Clemson product. The fourth-round pick earned the job through his play.

And it's why Gang Green remains high on their prospect.

Cade Klubnik is the right choice to back up Geno Smith

A quick look around the league shows the Jets were not the only team willing to make a rookie quarterback their immediate backup this year. Fernando Mendoza, the draft's top overall pick, is expected to back up Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas. The Rams are doing the same for Ty Simpson behind Matthew Stafford.

There's a difference between the level of confidence in a first-round pick and a fourth-round selection, but that only highlights the quality camp and reps Klubnik put on the field.

"There's just a confidence in how he operates and what (Cade has) done in practice,

what he's done in the games," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "We're proud that we have him, and he's improved over the course of training camp, and he's going to continue to improve."

During the preseason, Klubnik completed 21 of 34 passes for 190 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the three preseason games. He led multiple scoring drives in his appearances and even rushed the ball twice for another 22 yards and a first down.

Cade Klubnik showing off the wheels 🛞



NYJvsPIT on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3Et2qYA9aJ — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2026

Klubnik's poise has stood out considerably throughout camp. He looks like the moment isn't too overwhelming for him. That should help him when and if Smith were to go down with an injury at any point this year.

But while the Jets remain confident in Klubnik as the team's QB2, it isn't like they are going to sit back if the rookie struggles either.

"We're looking to add good players, and if there's another guy out there that we feel like can help this team, me and Moug (Jets general manager Darren Mougey) will have a conversation to see how that goes," Glenn said.

The point is clear. Klubnik did enough during camp and the preseason to earn the backup job. If he wants to keep it, he'll need to keep playing well on the scout team.

And should a situation arise where he must see the field, so long as he doesn't get overwhelmed, it appears the Jets are more than ready to throw their 23-year-old rookie QB out there.

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