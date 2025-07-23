Joe Burrow Addresses Bengals' Contract Disputes With Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart
The Bengals started training camp on Tuesday, and two players were very noticeably absent: defensive end Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart. Both players have expressed frustration over their respective contract situations this offseason.
Hendrickson reportedly received two offers from the Bengals before camp, but he wasn't happy with some aspects of the offers, such as them not containing guarantees past the first year. Stewart, on the other hand, hasn't signed a contract period with the Bengals since he was drafted in April. He skipped the team's mandatory minicamp while waiting for a better contract offer.
There's obviously a big gap missing on the field without Hendrickson and Stewart present at camp, and quarterback Joe Burrow addressed their absence after Wednesday's practice. He's already been outspoken about Hendrickson getting a new extension.
"Obviously disappointing," Burrow said. "You'd like to have all your guys out there Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier, but that's not how it usually works out. You know, it's a business, and that is how it's gone."
This situation is nothing new for the Bengals. The team has dealt with various contract disputes and hold-outs the past few years, including with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who both signed extensions earlier this offseason.
Burrow overall doesn't seem too thrilled with how the Bengals' season is starting. He told reporters in the same press conference that he thought the team performed "poorly" in their first practice, but that there's still time to get things pieced together before the season starts. Hopefully Hendrickson and Stewart will be able to join the rest of the team before the season gets underway.