Joe Namath Offers Strong Endorsement of Aaron Rodgers Amid Uncertain Future With Jets
One of the most intriguing storylines in the NFL this upcoming offseason will be the future of Aaron Rodgers and whether the 41-year-old will continue his storied career.
Rodgers's future is uncertain, both with the New York Jets and in the NFL as a whole, but he received a significant endorsement from one of the greatest individuals in Jets franchise history. Following Sunday's regular-season finale, Joe Namath took to social media with some major praise for Rodgers while voicing his stance on whether the four-time MVP should return to the team for another go-around in 2025.
"After watching [Aaron Rodgers] play today, there’s no doubt he’s got at a least another year in him. So if he WANTS to, I’d love to see him stay with the Jets. He could definitely help the new GM and coach, as well as play ball. He’s still throwing with accuracy and authority," wrote Namath after Rodgers's strong showing in Week 18.
Rodgers saved his best game of the year for the Jets' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. He threw four touchdown passes and just one interception while racking up 274 yards in the 32–20 victory. He looked confident as he became the fourth quarterback in league history to record 500 passing touchdowns, and his play clearly caught the eye of Namath, who admitted he'd welcome the 41-year-old back with open arms.
Rodgers ends his 20th NFL season with 28 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With a new head coach and general manager heading to New York, Namath thinks having a Rodgers around for one more year could be a major benefit to the new brass.
Whether Rodgers opts for retirement, continues his career with another team or returns to the Jets remains to be seen, but Namath clearly thinks the veteran QB has enough left in the tank for one more season, should he desire to return.