Josh Downs Trade Grades: Chiefs Get Patrick Mahomes a Playmaker

The Chiefs needed to add weapons for Patrick Mahomes. Less than a half hour before the 2026 NFL trade deadline , they did exactly that.

On Tuesday, Kansas City sent 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Colts for receiver Josh Downs and a ’27 seventh-round choice . The move gives the Chiefs another outside factor to pair with Rashee Rice, helping create space for both Kenneth Walker III in the run game and tight end Travis Kelce on underneath and seam routes.

Colts continue to wheel and deal

Downs, 25, has had a productive year despite being on a horrid Colts team. Through nine games, he’s caught 33 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown, numbers that should rise on a per-game basis with Mahomes throwing to him instead of Daniel Jones. Downs’s best year came in 2024, when despite missing three games he had 72 receptions for 803 yards and five scores.

Colts grade: B

Chiefs needed to deal for a wide receiver

For the 6–2 Chiefs, the move was necessary. While Kansas City could still sign the rehabbing Tyreek Hill later in the season, it’s unclear when or if he’ll be back from a serious knee injury. With that uncertainty looming, general manager Brett Veach moved to acquire Downs for a pair of Day 2 picks, giving the offense more punch.

Despite ranking second in yards and 10th in points per game, the receivers have struggled since the potential season-ending ankle injury to Tyquan Thornton in Week 4 against the Raiders. Since then, no Chiefs receiver has had a 100-yard game. Against the Seahawks in Week 7, the wideouts combined for 39 yards. The following week in Denver, only Rice topped 20 yards.

While Downs isn’t a world-beater, he’s excellent against man coverage and can align outside or in the slot. If the Chiefs sign him to a long-term deal once his contract expires this offseason, the price is terrific. If he walks, Kansas City could scoop up a compensatory pick.

Chiefs grade: B+