Kyle Shanahan Responds to Speculation That He Could be Traded this Offseason
Following the 49ers' dominant 28-13 win over the Bears on Sunday afternoon, Kyle Shanahan was asked about recent speculation that he could be traded this offseason:
"I don't know why they come out," the San Francisco head coach said of the speculation with a reluctant smile on his face. "But it's—I don't wanna be any place in the world more than here."
"My family feels just as strong," he continued. "If not a lot stronger... you guys are gonna have to kick me outta here. There's no way I'm making that decision."
The speculation originated from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who suggested early last week that—ironically—the Chicago Bears should give San Francisco a call regarding Shanahan's trade availability.
"I feel like [Shanahan] is on the Andy Reid path where he is never going to reach his full potential unless he goes to a new team," Florio said on Dec. 3. "And his dad's from Illinois. There's kind of an appeal to that... I think you should at least have that conversation because the 49ers almost traded Jim Harbaugh to the Browns 10 years ago. Harbaugh said no or else they would have done it. Who knows? If Jed York is thinking about making a change, this might be a great opportunity."
Said idea was later called "comical" by 49ers general manager John Lynch.
After their win over Chicago on Sunday, San Francisco is now 6-7 on the 2024 season with just a 6% chance to make the postseason. They'll take on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams on a short week this coming Thursday night from Levi's Stadium.