Lions vs. Panthers: Three Bold Predictions for What Could Become a Sunday Night Shootout

Sunday’s slate of football will come to a close at Bank of America Stadium, as the Panthers will welcome the Lions to Charlotte for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. It’s the first time that Carolina will host Sunday Night Football since 2015.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young enters this one as the NFL’s passing leader through three weeks, leading their offense while star linebacker Devin Lloyd paces the defense. Carolina began the season with an epic Week 1 battle against the Bears—which they lost 59–37—and has since gone 1–1 over their previous two games, for a 1–2 record.

The Lions, meanwhile, enter Sunday night with the league’s worst defense, allowing 31.7 points per game. Still, they’re 2–1 thanks to an offense led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that has scored 30-plus points in each of its first three games.

For reasons we’ll outline below, this Sunday night matchup could turn into a shootout. Here are three bold predictions for Lions vs. Panthers.

Bryce Young and Jared Goff will combine for at least 800 passing yards

Jared Goff and Bryce Young were both No. 1 picks. | Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Young led the NFL in passing through three weeks—before Aaron Rodgers passed him on Thursday night—with 939 yards, averaging 313 per game. Panthers coach Dave Canales is going with a pass-first approach, as evidenced by Carolina’s 67 rushing attempts through three games—the fourth-fewest in the league.

Now, in Week 4, Young and the Panthers will go up against a Lions secondary that’s allowed 299.3 passing yards per game so far this year—a number that factors in Tyler Shough’s 410-yard performance against them in Week 1 and Geno Smith’s 328-yard showing last Sunday.

On the other side, Goff and the Lions are plenty powerful in their own right throwing the football, but will face a Panthers defense that placed both of their starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on injured reserve this week.

So, with the NFL’s leading passer, Young, taking on the league’s worst defense and Goff getting a favorable matchup against a banged-up Panthers secondary, I’m predicting they’ll combine for at least 800 passing yards on Sunday night.

Devin Lloyd will intercept Jared Goff for the first time this season

Devin Lloyd has quickly become the heartbeat of the Panthers' defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their top two cornerbacks out, the Panthers will need to find a defensive spark.

I’m looking at you, Devin Lloyd.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jaguars and earning a second-team All-Pro honor in 2025, Lloyd signed with Carolina this offseason on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s quickly become the heartbeat of the Panthers’ defense while leading the squad in tackles (22). In Week 2, Lloyd put on quite a show, notching nine tackles, a sack, three passes defensed and two interceptions—one of which he returned for a touchdown—in his team’s 34–3 win over the Falcons.

On Sunday, though, Lloyd will face Goff, who has been flawless for the Lions all season. The 31-year-old has notched a career-best passer rating of 116.1 through three games, completed 70.6% of his passes on 7.4 yards per attempt and has yet to throw an interception.

I’m predicting a change this weekend, however, with Lloyd intercepting Goff for the quarterback’s first turnover of the season.

After four fourth-quarter lead changes, the Lions will win a shootout and knock the Panthers to 1–3

The Lions are looking to win their third game of the season on Sunday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Lions and Panthers have had quite the starts to their 2026 season. Each team has scored 30-plus points at least twice, but volatile performances from their defenses have more often than not resulted in a shootout.

That will likely continue on Sunday night.

I’m predicting that this one will come down to the wire with both former No. 1 picks slinging the rock back and forth, and after four fourth-quarter lead changes, the Lions come out on top 41–38 to move to 3–1 while knocking the Panthers down to 1–3.