How Serious a Threat Are Vikings to Lions?
The Minnesota Vikings will enter OTAs and training camp as the projected cellar-dwellers in the NFC North division.
In 2023, the Vikings finished below second place in the division for the first time since the 2020 season. And after losing longtime franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, the Vikings aren't expected to finish top-two in the division in 2024, either.
As a result, the Vikings are considered to be the one NFC North squad that won't be a legitimate threat to the Lions this upcoming season.
Without further ado, here's a look at where the Vikings stand headed into the ‘24 campaign.
What to know
2023 record: 7-10
Record vs DET: 0-2; 30-24 L (12.24.23), 30-20 (1.7.24)
Minnesota is the lone NFC North team that Detroit beat twice a season ago.
The Vikings, although without Cousins for both matchups, gave a valiant effort in each contest, with career backup Nick Mullens under center.
In the first matchup between the divisional rivals, the Lions trailed, 21-17, at the start of the third quarter, and then proceeded to outscore the Vikings, 13–3, the rest of the way. The teams’ star receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson, each had 100-plus yards and a touchdown in the game.
Meanwhile, in the second matchup, the Lions led the entire way. Just like in the first contest between the two teams, both St. Brown and Jefferson had monstrous games. St. Brown finished with seven receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Jefferson recorded 12 catches for 192 yards and a score.
Head coach: Kevin O'Connell (Third season: 20-14)
2023 season stats: 20.2 PPG (22nd), 347.8 YPG (10th), 21.3 PAPG (13th), 333.18 YAPG (16th).
Key additions
- RB Aaron Jones (FA signing)
- QB Sam Darnold (FA signing)
- LB Jonathan Greenard (FA signing)
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel (FA signing)
- LB Blake Cashman (FA signing)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (FA signing)
Jones, Darnold and Greenard, in no particular order, are expected to be the three biggest additions from the Vikings’ 2024 free-agent class.
Jones, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, will replace Alexander Mattison as the Vikings’ lead back in 2024. Meanwhile, Darnold is expected to compete with former Michigan passer J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota's first-of-two first-round picks this past April, for the team's starting quarterback job.
As for Greenard, he was Minnesota's biggest free-agent acquisition on the defensive side of the ball. The EDGE rusher finished with a career-best 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 2023 with the Houston Texans.
Key departures
- QB Kirk Cousins (signed with Falcons)
- EDGE Danielle Hunter (signed with Texans)
- WR K.J. Osborn (signed with Patriots)
- EDGE Marcus Davenport (signed with Lions)
- K Greg Joseph (signed with Packers)
- QB Josh Dobbs (signed with 49ers)
Entering the 2024 season, the Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins under center for the first time since 2017.
The departure of Cousins is expected to be a monumental loss for the organization. In six seasons in Minnesota, Cousins threw for 171 touchdowns and 23,265 yards, and went 50-37-1 in 88 starts. He also made three trips to the Pro Bowl, with the most recent one having come in 2022.
Minnesota also suffered a significant blow this offseason when Hunter departed for the Texans. Hunter – a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 – recorded a staggering 26.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss the past two seasons. This included 16.5 sacks and a league-high 23 tackles for loss in 2023.
Darnold and McCarthy will be asked to try to replace the production of Cousins. Meanwhile, Greenard and Dallas Turner, the Vikings’ second-of-two first-round selections this past April, will be counted on to replicate the production of Hunter.
Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 10 (from NYJ) - J.J. McCarthy, QB | Michigan
- Round 1, Pick 17 (from JAX) - Dallas Turner, EDGE | Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 108 - Khyree Jackson, CB | Oregon
- Round 6, Pick 177 (from JAX through CAR) - Walter Rouse, OT | Oklahoma
- Round 6, Pick 203 (from NYJ through DEN, CLE, HOU) - Will Reichard, K | Alabama
- Round 7, Pick 230 (from ARI through CLE, ATL) - Michael Jurgens, C | Wake Forest
- Round 7, Pick 232 (from HOU through SF, DEN) - Levi Drake-Rodriguez, DT | Texas A&M-Commerce
Notably, the Vikings acquired a couple of potential Day 1 starters (McCarthy and Turner) via their 2024 draft haul. Plus, they drafted the NCAA's all-time leader in points in the sixth round, selecting kicker Will Reichard.
These three individuals should all be expected to contribute to the Vikings this upcoming season. And cornerback Khyree Jackson, Minnesota’s fourth-round pick, shouldn't be too far behind them.
The Vikings’ additions this offseason should prevent the team from being a total pushover in 2024. Yet, O’Connell's squad is still the weakest link among its NFC North competition.
I'd be surprised to see any team other than the Vikings finish in last place in the division in ‘24.