Grading Lions' Pick of Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
The Lions simply couldn't pass up the opportunity to draft another cornerback with first-round talent. And, I don't blame the defensive back-needy franchise one bit.
On Friday, Brad Holmes doubled up on cornerbacks in the 2024 draft, selecting Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with the No. 61 overall pick.
This pick comes after the organization traded up in the first round to acquire Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall.
Rakestraw brings to the Lions high-level press-man coverage skills, with the ability to defend receivers both in the slot and on the outside.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder is also equipped with a high-end football IQ, which likely impressed Lions staff members during his reported top-30 visit with the team.
In 36 career games at Missouri, he recorded 107 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed and one interception.
Additionally, for his efforts in 2023, he earned an 80.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 78.7 coverage grade and a very impressive 89.0 run-defense mark.
As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes about Rakestraw, “He’s hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels. He’s quicker than fast and does a nice job of breaking quickly on throws in front of him with well-timed challenges to knock the ball free.”
Now, you can make the argument that Detroit should've addressed another position of need with this pick, such as EDGE or wide receiver.
However, I still can't fault Holmes & Co. for nabbing a cornerback of Rakestraw's caliber at this juncture in the second round.
Currently, I'll give this pick a “B+” grade.
Lions’ 2024 draft picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall (Terrion Arnold)
Round 2: No. 61 overall (Ennis Rakestraw Jr.)
Round 3: No pick
Round 4: No pick
Round 5: No. 164 overall
Round 6: No. 201 overall (from Tampa Bay)
Round 6: No. 205 overall
Round 7: No. 249 overall