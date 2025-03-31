Lions Plan to Exercise Fifth-Year Option on WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are heading towards picking up the fifth-year option of wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Speaking to reporters at the annual league meeting, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about the contract status of one of the emerging young wideouts in the National Football League.
"Look, it's heading that way that we are most likely gonna be doing that," Holmes said, via ESPN.
Williams, a former first-round draft pick that has emerged as the team's second wideout, would earn $15,493,000 playing during his option year in 2026.
The team could still negotiate a long-term contract, but could also have him until team control until the conclusion of the 2026 season.
Holmes could also decide to utilize the franchise tag in two years to keep the speedy wideout in the mix beyond 2026.
After being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout has steadily improved his route-running and catch radius. He is among the most explosive deep-threat options in league.
Injuries and behavioral setbacks have prevented Williams was playing more, but the team believes he has bought in to the locker room culture and has put in the work to continue to develop.
Despite multiple NFL suspensions, head coach Dan Campbell trusts Williams will continue to develop in Detroit's offense scheme.
"It took him a minute to buy into what we were doing," said Campbell. "He can be a little hardheaded. And, that's also why you love him. That's why I love him. But, man, he's learned along the way, and he's growing."