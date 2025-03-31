Glenn: Lions Getting 'Scrappy, Feisty' D.J. Reed
The Detroit Lions' top signing in free agency was cornerback D.J. Reed, who brings with him veteran experience and leadership that will bode well in the locker room.
After joining the back-to-back NFC North division champions, the consensus has been Reed fits Detroit's style of play, as he brings versatility and toughness to be able to play man coverage against the league's talented wideouts.
Reed comes to the Lions after three seasons with the New York Jets. Though new coach Aaron Glenn has not spent time coaching Reed, he has developed a solid level of respect for the defender due to what he's seen on tape.
Watching him play throughout his time in San Francisco, Seattle and most recently New York, Glenn has witnessed him being a physical player who is unafraid of mixing it up in the run game. Though he won't coach him in New York, he described to reporters at the annual meeting how he fits in Detroit.
"He was scrappy, feisty. I ended up talking to D.J. quite a bit before just free agency. I thought he was a man's man as far as playing the game," Glenn said. "He's not just a cover corner, he's one that will go out there and tackle too. I think Detroit's getting a dynamic player at corner."
Though Reed did not have an interception last season, he recorded 64 combined tackles and one sack. In his seven-year career, Reed has totaled 414 tackles, two sacks and six interceptions.
Terrion Arnold will gain benefits from working with the seven-year vet, and the duo will compete and grow in Detroit's secondary.
Detroit's top cornerback a season ago, Carlton Davis, signed with the New England Patriots in free agency.
Reed and the rest of the Lions' defense will suit up under the direction of new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who takes over for Glenn after his four years at the helm. Glenn and Sheppard worked together for each of those years, with Sheppard serving as his understudy in recent years.
Now, Glenn believes that Sheppard is ready for the role, and expects that he'll do a good job leading the Lions' defense.
"He'll do a damn good job. Kelvin's a guy that I've been prepping for about three years," Glenn said. "So they have a good, fiery coach. It's similar to who I am as a coach, so I think he'll do a good job."