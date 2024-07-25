Four Lions Return for Second Training Camp Practice
Four Detroit Lions were placed on the Non-Football injury list Wednesday morning, and all four were returned to the active roster by the end of the day.
Each of them, which includes Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre'Quan Smith, were participants in Thursday's practice after missing the first day of training camp.
The Lions have continued to get healthier through the first two days of camp. On Wednesday, Brian Branch, Marcus Davenport and Giovanni Manu all returned to practice after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday.
As it stands, the only player currently on an injury list is defensive tackle DJ Reader. Rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany has also been sidelined the first two days of practice while dealing with an illness.
The Lions require every player to pass their conditioning test each year, which is designed to ensure that players report to camp in necessary shape. The test is different from the one administered when coach Dan Campbell was an active player, but serves the same purpose.
"You want to know they're in shape. The bottom line for us is you've got to pass the test," Campbell said. "That's all it is. Back in the day, (with) coach Parcells, we ran three 300-yard shuttles, you were going and it was long distance and it was endurance. I would say it's changed a lot since then. Ours is more change of direction, short distances, 20-30 yards with a change of direction in the middle and then quick turnover for rest time. That's really it. But everybody's required to meet that criteria and it's all good. Those guys are back, they're ready to roll. Everybody's passed (the test), so it's all good."
Davis and Robertson are expected to play big roles at the cornerback position this year after the Lions acquired them in the offseason. Peoples-Jones and Smith are both competing to be secondary options at the wide receiver position.