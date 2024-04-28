All Lions

Lions Sign Michigan Kicker James Turner

Lions wanted additional competition at the kicker position.

John Maakaron

Michigan place kicker James Turner (32)
Michigan place kicker James Turner (32) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have found a kicker to compete with Michael Badgley.

According to multiple reports, former Michigan Wolverines kicker James Turner is signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

“Badgley, he’s done a nice job. He’s been clutch,” Brad Holmes expressed to 97.1 The Ticket prior to the scouting combine. “Throughout his career, he’s done what we’ve needed to do, so he’s been good. Now, with all positions, there’ll be competition and Badgley understands that. He knows there’ll be competition.”

Turner transferred to Michigan after starting his collegiate career at Louisville.

A Michigan native, Turner played in 42 games for Louisville, and went 47-for-59 on field goals and 124-for-127 on extra points.

Last season, Turner converted 18-of-21 field-goal attempts in his lone campaign with the Wolverines.

He also set a single-season record for most extra points converted (65), plus contributed 119 total points.

Prior to the draft, reports surfaced that several NFL teams have expressed interest in Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, who has had success kicking from distance at Ford Field.

Bates is not eligible to sign with an NFL team until the conclusion of the UFL season.

Holmes expressed during the offseason that the team could start training camp with two-three kickers competing for the starting job, as new NFL rules will allow kickers to be more involved in tackling returners.

Last season, Badgley briefly lost his job to Riley Patterson, but was re-signed this offseason and is expected to be in the mix to become the team's kicker in 2024.

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!