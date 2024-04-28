Lions Sign Michigan Kicker James Turner
The Detroit Lions have found a kicker to compete with Michael Badgley.
According to multiple reports, former Michigan Wolverines kicker James Turner is signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.
“Badgley, he’s done a nice job. He’s been clutch,” Brad Holmes expressed to 97.1 The Ticket prior to the scouting combine. “Throughout his career, he’s done what we’ve needed to do, so he’s been good. Now, with all positions, there’ll be competition and Badgley understands that. He knows there’ll be competition.”
Turner transferred to Michigan after starting his collegiate career at Louisville.
A Michigan native, Turner played in 42 games for Louisville, and went 47-for-59 on field goals and 124-for-127 on extra points.
Last season, Turner converted 18-of-21 field-goal attempts in his lone campaign with the Wolverines.
He also set a single-season record for most extra points converted (65), plus contributed 119 total points.
Prior to the draft, reports surfaced that several NFL teams have expressed interest in Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, who has had success kicking from distance at Ford Field.
Bates is not eligible to sign with an NFL team until the conclusion of the UFL season.
Holmes expressed during the offseason that the team could start training camp with two-three kickers competing for the starting job, as new NFL rules will allow kickers to be more involved in tackling returners.
Last season, Badgley briefly lost his job to Riley Patterson, but was re-signed this offseason and is expected to be in the mix to become the team's kicker in 2024.