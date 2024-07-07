Jared Goff, Christen Harper 'Loving Greece'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is enjoying his honeymoon in Greece with Sports Illustratred Swimsuit model Christen Harper.
Goff has used the offseason before a pivotal NFL season for Detroit to travel and get married.
After attending the lavish wedding of former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Wilton Speight in Saint Tropez, Goff and his new bride headed to Greece to enjoy time together following an intimate wedding ceremony.
"Loving Greece a lot in case you were wondering," Harper posted on her social media page.
The veteran signal-caller is coming off arguably the best season of his career, leading the Lions to the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, the Lions were not able to capitalize on a 24-7 halftime lead. The San Francisco 49ers overcame the deficit to defeat the Lions and advance to the Super Bowl.
In 2023, Goff recorded 4,575 passing yards and was fourth in the NFL in touchdown tosses with 30.
After leading the Lions to two playoff victories, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback was rewarded with a lucrative, four-year contract extension worth $212 million.
Goff married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper in Ojai, California this offseason. The couple started dating in 2019 and were officially engaged in 2022.
Soon, the 29-year-old will report to the Lions' Allen Park practice facility to begin training camp ahead of the 2024 season.
Goff expressed during a recording of the Trading Cards Podcast, "In hindsight, being traded to Detroit was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human."