All-NFC North Team: Running Backs
The Detroit Lions had two new faces in the running back room last season, and both delivered strong debut seasons.
For veteran David Montgomery, it was another step in a strong start to a career that began with the division rival Chicago Bears. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and played a massive role in the Lions' success.
Meanwhile, his counterpart Jahmyr Gibbs narrowly missed surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground himself. Behind one of the best offensive lines in football, Gibbs had a superb debut campaign. However, the NFC North as a whole has a strong presence on the ground.
Green Bay retooled its running back room by adding Josh Jacobs, who struggled last season but has been one of the best performing backs since entering the league out of Alabama. He replaces Aaron Jones as the top option in Green Bay, who was released and promptly signed with the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
As a result of the depth at the position, both Lions running backs were left off the All-NFC North team after voting conducted by beat writers across the division. Gibbs finished third in the voting, while Montgomery was slightly behind him in fourth place.
First-team honors went to Jacobs, who is expected to return to form after a down year in 2023. Here's a look at how the veteran running back can impact the Packers this season.
First team: Josh Jacobs
The Packers made a rare bold move in free agency, signing Josh Jacobs and releasing Aaron Jones.
The Packers are betting on Jacobs having a bounce-back season. After rushing for an NFL-high 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns and a 4.9-yard average in 17 games in 2022, Jacobs rushed for 805 yards with six touchdowns and a 3.5-yard average in 13 games in 2023.
It wasn’t just those baseline numbers. According to Pro Football Focus:
- Jacobs went from 90 missed tackles in 2022 to 28 in 2023. In 90 fewer carries, Jones forced 26 missed tackles.
- On a per-carry basis, Jacobs went from 3.78 rushes per missed tackle in 2022 to 8.32 in 2023. Jones in 2023 averaged 5.50 carries per missed tackle.
- Jacobs went from 3.40 yards after contact in 2022 to 2.35 in 2023. Jones averaged 3.16 yards after contact.
- Jacobs produced 41 10-yard runs in 2022 to nine in 2023. Jones had 15.
However, the Packers are offering stability while Jacobs dealt with disarray while playing under the franchise tag in Las Vegas.
Last offseason, the Raiders replaced quarterback Derek Carr with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell. The Raiders’ inability to throw the football meant extra eyeballs were on Jacobs. Next, at midseason, the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels.
With coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love, Jacobs views this as an opportunity to re-establish himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL.
As a runner, his powerful running style should be a good fit for winter football. With a pair of 50-catch seasons, he also should be a good fit in the passing game. — Bill Huber, Packer Central