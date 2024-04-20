Lions Trade Up, Land Top EDGE in Latest Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is on the horizon.
At long last, the anticipation for who the Detroit Lions will draft with their first round pick will come to an end on Thursday. There are a number of avenues in which Brad Holmes could decide to go.
With the team retooling their starting lineup through free agency, many of their Draft selections will likely hold backup or depth roles in their rookie seasons.
Here is my latest projection for what the Lions will elect to do across the three days of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Round 1
TRADE: Lions trade picks 29 and a 2025 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for pick 21.
Pick 21 — Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
In this situation, the Lions are moving up to draft Aidan Hutchinson’s running mate in Verse. An Albany transfer, Verse proved his skill was legitimate in two seasons with the Seminoles.
He logged nine sacks in each of his two seasons with the Seminoles, including in a 2023 season that saw him rack up 12.5 tackles for loss.
Ultimately, the price of the 29th pick and a day two selection next year is worth it to move up eight spots. He also has experience rushing with his hand down in a 4-3 defense, which is a role similar to what he’d play with the Lions.
Round 2
Pick 61 — Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU
In the second round, the Lions elect to add to their offensive line. There’s been plenty of speculation about the future of this specific position group with Frank Ragnow’s injuries and Taylor Decker’s contract situation.
As a result, a player like Coleman would fit nicely. He played both tackle and guard at TCU, so he could provide depth in either area behind Decker, Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler.
With the injuries plaguing the Lions’ O-line in recent years, adding young developmental talent at this stage of the Draft would be a wise choice.
Round 3
Pick 73 — Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Polk is one of the wide receiver prospects that fit what Detroit is missing after Josh Reynolds’ departure. He’s a big, physical target who is sure-handed and can play either the ‘X’ or the ‘Y.’
Serving as a secondary option behind Rome Odunze in college, he was able to post a 1,000-yard campaign in 2023. There’s a lot to like about his potential fit, as he’s also a committed run-blocker.
Round 4
The Lions do not currently own a fourth-round selection.
Round 5
Pick 164 — Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
By passing on the cornerbacks earlier in the Draft, the Lions have a more limited pool of talented players to choose from on Day three. Jackson is a developmental prospect who has intriguing intangible traits.
Having measured at 6-foot-3, Jackson has the length to measure up against any opposing wide receiver. With new cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend having a lengthy playing career and the ability to firsthand develop young talent, this pairing is exciting.
Jackson is also at his best currently in press-man, which is a coverage the Lions like to play plenty of. He may not be ready to contribute at a high level instantly, but the strength of this fit paired with his intangibles is the recipe for a Draft steal.
Round 6
Pick 201 — Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
The Lions added a true nose tackle in DJ Reader and have Brodric Martin waiting in the wings. However, Boyd is another intriguing fit for this position who could fit in as a rotational piece.
With the potential for Martin to have a bigger role, Boyd could either spell the other two in a rotational role or be a healthy inactive while he develops under new defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Pick 205 — Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Vaki is a do-it-all athlete who has experience playing running back and safety at the collegiate level. His profile fits what Campbell and Holmes have discussed when explaining their desire to target “football players.”
As a result, he would be a good fit in the Lions’ secondary as a depth piece. Currently, the Lions have three true safeties on the roster. Kerby Joseph is out until training camp after having hip surgery, so adding players to the position is a necessity.
Vaki also went on a top-30 visit to Detroit, so there is interest. Though smaller than other prototypical fits at the position, his motor and skill set make him a good day three fit.
Round 7
Pick 249 — Jack Westover, TE, Washington
In Westover, the Lions add new depth to their tight end position with the potential of converting him into a fullback. Based on a review of his tape, Westover is an adequate blocker who, with growth, could be an ideal fit in the Lions’ run game.
He also had good moments as a receiver and proved to be durable for the Huskies. As a result, there’s a lot to like about his ability to fit in the Lions’ scheme.