5 Lions Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions are nearing the end of a crucial 2024 offseason.
In what has been a busy spring for general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have made several moves in an effort to put the team in a position to contend for a championship this upcoming season.
With the NFL Draft on the horizon, the Lions could be in a position to make a trade involving one of their players to try and add capital.
Here are five players who the Lions could be persuaded to trade when the Draft begins on April 25.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Melifonwu has had an interesting three years since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 Draft. Injuries have limited him for much of his career, but he really proved himself as a legitimate contributor when given an opportunity down the stretch last year.
He proved to be an excellent blitzer and also had two interceptions in coverage, including one that clinched the NFC North title in Minnesota. However, he's also entering a contract year.
If the Lions were to make this move, it would be because they'd be banking on him not being able to replicate his success from the end of last season. Should Detroit look to pick a safety earlier in the Draft and trust Brian Branch to take more reps in the role, then Melifonwu could be facing a tough spot on the depth chart.
LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes is another player who is coming off a good campaign. He was used to an edge role at Purdue, so learning the new role took time and he experienced hiccups. When the Lions drafted Jack Campbell, Barnes looked to be the odd one out in the rotation.
Instead, he took it in stride and wound up being a starter for the defense. As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, the Lions could be interested in turning things over to Campbell along with Alex Anzalone. Should this be the case, Barnes could become expendable.
DT Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike hasn't been able to put it together during his first three NFL seasons. After a decent rookie campaign, he missed all of 2022 and was a healthy scratch at several points last year.
Because he hasn't been impactful, the team could view him as a player who would benefit from a fresh start. While he was healthy last season, he struggled to carve out a role. With DJ Reader now in the mix and Brodric Martin waiting in the wings, the Lions may benefit from trying to get some value back as he enters the last year of his contract.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has flashed plenty of the elite talent during his two seasons with the Lions, but hasn't been able to put together a complete effort. Through two years, he's played just 18 games and has 24 catches.
There's plenty of potential for him to continue developing into an eventual star. In fact, there's buzz that he could be on his way to this in his third NFL campaign. Still, this will be a pivotal year for him as he enters what will be his first full season.
OT Taylor Decker
Decker is in a unique situation. He's entering the final year of his contract and carries a hefty cap hit. Time will tell what the Lions decide to do and whether or not they elect to offer him an extension ahead of what will be his ninth NFL season.
So could the Lions look to move him? While unlikely given his status as a career-long Lion and a huge part of the offensive line, they may be looking to net a pick and slide Penei Sewell to the left side ahead of what will be a massive extension for the Oregon product.