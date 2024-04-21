Ranking Top 10 Players Lions Could Pick in First Round
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with the first round just days away.
On Thursday, the NFL world will descend upon Detroit, and fans will clamor to see what Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will do with the 29th overall selection.
With the starting lineup mostly filled with returners and free-agent signings, Holmes and his staff could go in several different directions with their first-round pick.
Here is a ranking of the top 10 players who could be available for the Lions at the No. 29 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
10. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Mitchell is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with high upside. He fits the exact mold of the vertical threat wideout with a big frame that the Lions need, and has produced on the biggest stages of the collegiate level.
Where Mitchell needs refinement is in his route-running, so the Lions would have to help him eliminate some of the wasted movement within his footwork. However, with his abilities, there's a lot to like about the potential fit with the organization.
9. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
Frazier has all the traits of being a solid fit for the Lions. He has the necessary toughness with his wrestling background, and has displayed a relentless desire to dominate his opponents on film.
The West Virginia product played center in college, but could line up at either guard spot. While not as fine-tuned as the top two interior offensive line prospects, Frazier has plenty of potential, and would be at least a depth asset right away.
8. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
This would be an excellent story if the Lions were to select Robinson. The Michigan native hails from Canton, so bringing in another hometown product on the edge, opposite Aidan Hutchinson, would only deepen the players' ties to the city.
Make no mistake, though, Robinson is more than worthy of being a first-round pick. He has all the necessary skills to be a solid piece; however, he's not the most refined pass-rusher. Still, he has a proven track record of producing in the run game, and projects as a three-down player who can bring heat off the edge.
7. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
With three top-tier talents expected to go at the top of the first round, Thomas is the best of the rest. He possesses long speed, and was LSU's top vertical threat in 2023.
He's a big-bodied, physical threat who is a tough cover. He'd be an easy plug-and-play player who would pair nicely with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, thanks to his unique skill set.
6. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. , Missouri
Rakestraw's production, in terms of interceptions and takeaways, won't pop off the charts. But, he has the physicality to be a difference-maker at the next level. He is not afraid to get in the mix against the ground game and displays good instincts.
He's a tough boundary corner who was solid in coverage despite garnering just one interception. His toughness and style of play make him an ideal fit for Aaron Glenn's man coverage-oriented scheme.
5. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Powers-Johnson was the best center at the collegiate level last season, and also has experience playing guard. His versatility makes him highly coveted, as does his relentless motor and ability to dominate in the run game.
The Oregon product would also provide good depth for the Lions' offensive line, given Frank Ragnow's injury history. With Kevin Zeitler also on just a one-year deal, there'd be potential for him to provide spot duty while also developing ahead of a starting gig in 2025.
4. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
With other EDGE rushers such as Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse expected to be gone by the Lions' first-round pick, Robinson may be the best pass-rushing player available on the board. The knock on Robinson has been a lack of production, but his combine performance indicates that he's among the best athletes at the position in this year's class.
With some development in the skill department, he could develop into an unstoppable presence on the edge. The Lions brought in highly regarded Terrell Williams as their new defensive line coach, and this pairing could be fruitful for their future at the position.
3. Johnny Newton, DL, Illinois
Newton just seems to be an easy option for the Lions, given how he spoke about the organization at the combine. He told The Athletic that he had high regard for the team after meeting with Detroit, and he also took a top-30 visit to the organization.
Newton is big, athletic and strong. He is also skilled enough to move along the defensive line and provide a solid presence in a number of areas for the organization. He'd pair nicely with Alim McNeill moving forward, along with new nose tackle DJ Reader in rotational situations.
2. Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
Of the three top offensive linemen in the draft, Barton is the most developed and the most versatile. He played tackle at Duke, giving him a leg up on Powers-Johnson and Frazier based on versatility.
He'd check off all the boxes for the Lions, as he could provide depth for each of the positions. He's expected to move inside at the next level, but he still has the experience to transition nicely in a backup tackle role behind Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
1. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Not long ago, McKinstry was considered to be the top cornerback in the draft class, plus was expected to go early in the draft. With the emergence of Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold, along with a foot injury, McKinstry's stock has fallen a bit.
However, there's still plenty to like about the player. He was sound in man coverage throughout his career at Alabama, and is a tough player in the run game. He has good feet, plus would fit nicely in Detroit's defensive scheme. Ultimately, of the top cornerbacks most likely to be available at this spot, he'd be the best option based on scheme fit.