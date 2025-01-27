Lions Are Working to Hire John Morton as Offensive Coordinator
The Detroit Lions are working to find their replacement for Ben Johnson.
Lions coach Dan Campbell is working to hire John Morton as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to sources. Morton is a familiar name for the organization, having spent a year on Dan Campbell's staff in 2022.
Morton has a vast array of experience and spent the last two seasons working under Campbell's mentor, Sean Payton, as the Denver Broncos' Pass Game Coordinator. Prior to that, he worked in Detroit under Campbell as a Senior Offensive Assistant in Johnson's first year as offensive coordinator.
Lions OnSI noted that Morton had become a name to watch in Detroit's coordinator search, indicating that he would be earning an interview with Campbell.
On Monday, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter said he expected Morton to be the Lions' next offensive coordinator.
“Offensive coordinator of Detroit, I would expect it to be Johnny Morton, the Broncos’ passing game coordinator," Schefter said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "We’ll see how that works out, you can write that down.”
It is expected that Morton will travel to Detroit to meet with the team.
Morton does have previous coordinator experience, having spent a year with as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator in 2017. He worked with Jon Gruden in with the Raiders for three seasons, from 2019-21, after being let go by the Jets.
The veteran coach also has experience at the college level, having served as the offensive coordinator for two seasons at USC from 2009-10 under head coaches Pete Carroll and Lane Kiffin.
The Lions will have big shoes to fill with Johnson's departure, as they led the league in scoring last season and finished second in the NFL in total yards. He held the role for three seasons, with Detroit's offense consistently finishing among the NFL's best in a number of categories.
With so many playmakers set to return, including quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, expectations will once again be high.
Additional reading
1.) One Senior Bowl Player For Lions to Watch at Every Offensive Position
2.) Taylor Decker Replaces Injured Penei Sewell in Pro Bowl
3.) Podcast: Is Hiring Two First-Time Coordinators Too Risky for Lions?