One Senior Bowl Player For Lions to Watch at Every Offensive Position
With the offseason underway for the Detroit Lions, there's heightened anticipation regarding who the team could acquire to help them make a push for the Super Bowl in 2025.
One of the biggest events in the offseason pre-draft process is the Senior Bowl, where the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama to observe many of the top talents in this year's draft class. The prospects will compete in practice from Tuesday through Thursday, then in a game Saturday.
Here is one player to watch at every offensive position at the Senior Bowl this week.
Quarterback: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Milroe is one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in this year's class. He has all the physical and athletic tools to succeed, but has bouts of struggles with precision and accuracy. He has excellent mobility and is a home-run threat on scrambles and designed runs, which is an element that the Lions' dont have with Jared Goff.
The Alabama product seems slotted for a Day 2 selection in this year's draft and has plenty of upside, so he's worth keeping an eye on with his potential to contribute early in his career in special packages.
Running back: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
The driving force behind Arizona State's run to the College Football Playoff, Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the class and a dynamic talent. He is a powerful, physical runner who can also contribute as a pass-catcher.
Detroit has a solid stable of backs with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, so this is one of the lower positions of need. However, if they're looking to add even more firepower at the position, it doesn't get much better than the do-it-all running back.
Wide receiver: Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor found ways to succeed despite some up-and-down quarterback play while at Stanford. He has strong speed and a physical frame that allows him to win in contested situations, and his agility will be an asset on deep routes at the next level.
While he does struggle at points with drops, Ayomanor has proven to have reliable hands that should translate to the professional level. His ability to make contested catches is a trait that the Lions' desire, and his motor shows up on tape.
Tight end: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Entering the year as one of the best-kept Group of Five secrets, Fannin should be a household name now. He was the nation's most productive tight end with 117 catches, 1,555 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
Fannin was a do-it-all player at Bowling Green, and his opportunity at the Senior Bowl will allow him to be seen by top evaluators who may have missed his elite production in the Mid-American Conference. He's a Michigan native and would be a solid piece within Detroit's offense working with Sam LaPorta.
Offensive tackle: Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
An FCS All-American who played in 62 career games, Zabel is the latest small-school offensive lineman looking to make a statement at the Senior Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus, Zabel allowed just seven pressures and one sack in 2024.
Zabel is a towering prospect at 6-foot-5 and has the necessary agility to succeed. This week will give him the chance to compete with some of the top EDGE prospects in the class, and he's certainly a candidate to be a riser from the event.
Interior offensive line: Garrett Dellinger, LSU
LSU's offensive line is highly rated, with several draftable prospects. While Will Campbell is the gem of the class, Dellinger is an interior prospect who is worth keeping an eye on. He is viewed as a later-round pick and has struggled with injuries, but there's a lot of potential for him to succeed at the next level.
Dellinger is a wide-bodied interior lineman who moves well and earned a 69.3 overall run-blocking grade from PFF. Hailing from Michigan and Clarkston High School, the hometown product can make a big statement about his abilities on this week's big stage.