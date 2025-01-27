Taylor Decker Replaces Injured Penei Sewell in Pro Bowl
Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell will not participate in the Pro Bowl this year.
Sewell had another stellar season, but now must miss out on an annual NFL event.
“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take it on the chin," Sewell said, after the Lions lost to the Commanders in the playoffs. "And if you’re not motivated as ever from this, then you’ve just got to look at the man in the mirror at the end of the day. Just looking forward to next year.”
After withdrawing due to injury, left tackle Taylor Decker will step in and travel to Orlando, Florida for this year's annual competition. It will be the veteran's first appearance.
This year, Brain Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs earned their first Pro Bowl nominations.
Branch was the only Lions defender to earn the nod. In 2024, he secured 103 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, six quarterback hits, four interceptions, a sack and one forced fumble.
Others named to the Pro Bowl from the Lions include Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Frank Ragnow and Jack Fox.
Lions Pro Bowl alternates
- Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (1st)
- Tight end Sam LaPorta (1st)
- Safety Kerby Joseph (2nd)
- Kicker Jake Bates (2nd)
- Guard Kevin Zeitler (3rd)
- Defensive tackle Alim McNeill (3rd)
- Running back David Montgomery (3rd)
- Guard Graham Glasgow (4th)
- Inside linebacker Jack Campbell (4th)
- Defensive tackle DJ Reader (7th)
Additional reading
1.) NFL Writer Predicts Lions Double-Dip for O-Linemen in NFL Draft
2.) Lions 2024 Season Grades: Offense
3.) Roundtable: How Will New DC Kelvin Sheppard Aid Detroit Lions Defense?