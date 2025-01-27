All Lions

Taylor Decker Replaces Injured Penei Sewell in Pro Bowl

Taylor Decker will appear in the Pro Bowl.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) yells out after warming up before the game against the Commanders
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) yells out after warming up before the game against the Commanders / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell will not participate in the Pro Bowl this year.

Sewell had another stellar season, but now must miss out on an annual NFL event.

“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take it on the chin," Sewell said, after the Lions lost to the Commanders in the playoffs. "And if you’re not motivated as ever from this, then you’ve just got to look at the man in the mirror at the end of the day. Just looking forward to next year.”

After withdrawing due to injury, left tackle Taylor Decker will step in and travel to Orlando, Florida for this year's annual competition. It will be the veteran's first appearance.

This year, Brain Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs earned their first Pro Bowl nominations.

Branch was the only Lions defender to earn the nod. In 2024, he secured 103 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, six quarterback hits, four interceptions, a sack and one forced fumble.

Others named to the Pro Bowl from the Lions include Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Frank Ragnow and Jack Fox.

Lions Pro Bowl alternates

  • Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (1st)
  • Tight end Sam LaPorta (1st)
  • Safety Kerby Joseph (2nd)
  • Kicker Jake Bates (2nd)
  • Guard Kevin Zeitler (3rd)
  • Defensive tackle Alim McNeill (3rd)
  • Running back David Montgomery (3rd)
  • Guard Graham Glasgow (4th)
  • Inside linebacker Jack Campbell (4th)
  • Defensive tackle DJ Reader (7th)

Additional reading

1.) NFL Writer Predicts Lions Double-Dip for O-Linemen in NFL Draft

2.) Lions 2024 Season Grades: Offense

3.) Roundtable: How Will New DC Kelvin Sheppard Aid Detroit Lions Defense?

4.) What Lions Are Getting in New DL Coach Kacy Rodgers

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News