Look: Jameson Williams Makes Highlight Catch in End Zone
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has had a strong start to training camp, leaving many optimistic about what he can do for the offense in 2024.
The Alabama product has made several highlight plays throughout camp, doing so again Wednesday with a spectacular full-extension grab to secure a win for the offense in a situational drill.
His work ethic has impressed many of his teammates, including veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond. After dealing with hurdles over his first two NFL seasons, Williams appears primed for a big year in 2024.
"He works his tail off on his details, especially him and J.G. out here, they're working and he's working," Raymond said. "I think a lot of the work he's putting in is starting to show up consistently at what he's doing. Like I said, he's working pretty hard. The routes he's running, he's in incredible shape so you can tell he's been doing his part and making sure he comes down with everything that he's doing, and everything they're tasking him to do. He's showing up. But specifically blocking, Jamo can block. So it's cool to watch him work."
Over his first two NFL seasons, Williams has notched 25 receptions for 395 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He has also had success with his opportunities on the ground, including a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers to open the NFC Championship game.
