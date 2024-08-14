All Lions

Look: Jameson Williams Makes Highlight Catch in End Zone

Williams makes stellar grab on two-point conversion attempt.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has had a strong start to training camp, leaving many optimistic about what he can do for the offense in 2024.

The Alabama product has made several highlight plays throughout camp, doing so again Wednesday with a spectacular full-extension grab to secure a win for the offense in a situational drill.

His work ethic has impressed many of his teammates, including veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond. After dealing with hurdles over his first two NFL seasons, Williams appears primed for a big year in 2024.

"He works his tail off on his details, especially him and J.G. out here, they're working and he's working," Raymond said. "I think a lot of the work he's putting in is starting to show up consistently at what he's doing. Like I said, he's working pretty hard. The routes he's running, he's in incredible shape so you can tell he's been doing his part and making sure he comes down with everything that he's doing, and everything they're tasking him to do. He's showing up. But specifically blocking, Jamo can block. So it's cool to watch him work."

Over his first two NFL seasons, Williams has notched 25 receptions for 395 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He has also had success with his opportunities on the ground, including a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers to open the NFC Championship game.

Additional reading

1.) Alim McNeill, Hendon Hooker Return to Practice Wednesday

2.) 'We're Gonna Be Fine': Campbell Discusses Rash of Injuries

3.) Lions Waive Morice Norris, Sign CB

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!