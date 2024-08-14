Alim McNeill, Hendon Hooker Return to Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions have been battered by the injury bug as of late, leaving the personnel department in search of adding players to replenish depth.
With several players sidelined, the Lions have brought in several new faces to help bolster the amount of options they have throughout the preseason.
Alim McNeill returned to practice Wednesday, an encouraging development for the team as they look to get healthier. McNeill had missed the previous two practices. Along with McNeill, quarterback Hendon Hooker, defensive end Josh Paschal, linebacker Malik Jefferson and safety C.J. Moore also returned.
Several players were sidelined and working with trainers throughout practice, such as Sam LaPorta, Kevin Zeitler, James Houston, Brian Branch, Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. Other players who were not observed participating included Malcolm Rodriguez, Ennis Rakestraw and Jahmyr Gibbs.
LaPorta has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with what Campbell categorized as a hamstring injury. Zeitler, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury during the Lions' first joint practice with the New York Giants.
Arnold, Gibbs and Rakestraw all left practice early Monday after suffering injuries. Gibbs is dealing with a hamstring ailment, while Arnold has a pec injury and Rakestraw is dealing with an ankle injury.
Defensive tackle DJ Reader remained sidelined while on the PUP list. The veteran tackle has said that he is hoping to return by the Lions' regular season opener.
Hooker returned to practice after missing the last two while in concussion protocol. Campbell indicated that the Tennessee product was trending toward playing in the Lions' preseason game Saturday against Kansas City.
Should Hooker be unable to go, the Lions have insurance at the quarterback position after signing veteran Jake Fromm.
During practice Wednesday, cornerback Amik Robertson walked gingerly to the sideline after getting banged up. However, he returned to action after a brief absence.