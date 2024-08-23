10 Takeaways from Lions Training Camp
The Detroit Lions have wrapped training camp. At the conclusion of Saturday's preseason finale, all focus will shift toward preparing for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will still have work to do in cutting the roster down to its final 53-man form by 4 p.m. Tuesday. However, many decisions have likely already been made in that area.
Detroit has the talent on its roster to make a Super Bowl run in 2024, but many factors will ultimately have to play out in its favor.
Here are 10 takeaways from Lions training camp.
Wide receiver depth still uncertain
The Lions did not address the wide receiver position for all intents and purposes following Josh Reynolds' departure. While this was an encouraging sign for Jameson Williams' development, the lack of a stable tertiary presence could come back to haunt the Lions.
Kalif Raymond is viewed as the team's third receiver currently, but Campbell openly admitted the team would prefer not to play him a heavy amount of snaps on offense. Because of his return responsibilities, he will be a contributor but not a mainstay as it stands.
Players such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kaden Davis and Daurice Fountain have been given opportunities. While they've all made plays, there has been plenty of inconsistency at the position. Antoine Green, a 2023 seventh-round pick, suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve.
As a result, the Lions could be in the market for an addition at the position, if nobody convincingly claims the final spots in Saturday's preseason finale.
Hooker doesn't claim backup QB spot
A big storyline following the Lions this offseason has been the development of Hendon Hooker and his future as the backup quarterback. It was clear coming into the offseason that Hooker was not going to be simply given the backup role and would have to earn it.
Ahead of the preseason finale, it apears that he has not cemented himself as the backup and Detroit could carry three quarterbacks into the regular season as a result. He still could hold the role at season's end, but there will be more work to do in practice.
Hooker has shown encouraging flashes in his preseason attempts and has outplayed Sudfeld in his opportunities. However, there's more work to do from a consistency perspective, and Campbell said the veteran still holds the upper hand over him because of his experience.
St. Brown, Hutchinson set for excellent seasons
The Lions are expecting big things from their stars in 2024, and Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown both looked the part throughout training camp. Both players appear to have had strong offseasons and performed at a high level in training camp.
St. Brown was a consistent threat during team drills and was at peak performance. His work ethic has not changed after a busy offseason that included a hefty contract extension.
Hutchinson, meanwhile, was a nuisance in the backfield and put plenty of pressure on the quarterback despite the nature of practice not allowing for passers to be hit.
Jameson Williams can be WR2
With an offseason free of distraction and injury, Williams was able to fully get into the offense. Additionally, Reynolds' departure opens up the avenue for the Alabama product to have a bigger role in the offense.
Williams' speed offers him the ability to be a game-changer in Ben Johnson's offense. However, he has shown a more nuanced ability with his route tree and indications are that he is in a great position to take advantage of his opportunity.
There could still be struggles with consistency at points, as he did have a couple tough practices and some struggles with drops. However, there's plenty of upside and potential for him to have a strong 2024 campaign.
Injuries limit secondary chemistry
Detroit's revamped secondary got some work together early in training camp, but injuries really limited the amount of action they were able to see as a collective unit. As a result, the product in Week 1 could be far from finished.
Carlton Davis and Ennis Rakestraw were limited as of late, while Terrion Arnold has missed the last two weeks with a pectoral injury. While all are still expected to be ready for the season opener, they haven't been able to get consistent good work together.
Arnold and Rakestraw will still likely be subject to rookie lumps at the cornerback position, but with the team's expectations there will likely be little room for error in the secondary. As a result, the unit will need to get up to speed quickly.
Branch can be enforcer
Along the same lines in the secondary, Brian Branch had a strong camp showing. He was a constant force around the ball, as he he consistently found ways to punch the ball out.
His physicality was also on full display throughout camp, as he delivered plenty of big hits. On the final day of training camp, he delivered big hits to David Montgomery and Brock Wright.
The move to safety appears to be a natural one for Branch, who will be a big part of the defense in 2024. As a whole, the Lions have learned plenty about their safety position.
Another big riser at the position is Brandon Joseph, who has an interception and a forced fumble through two preseason games. Joseph appears to be closing in on a roster spot as a depth safety who can contribute on special teams.
Terrell Williams boosts defensive line
The addition of Terrell Williams has been a fruitful one for the Lions' defensive line. In addition to several players raving about his abilities and mindset as a coach, there's been clear improvement along the defensive line.
Levi Onwuzurike has been one of training camp's biggest risers. Now fully healthy, Onwuzurike appears ready to contribute in a big way for the defensive line. Alim McNeill had a strong camp, and Brodric Martin is making strides in his second NFL season.
The unit will get even better with DJ Reader's return. Still uncertain to return for Week 1, Reader is still healing from a torn quadriceps injury suffered late last season.
Williams has already made a big impact on the Lions' defensive line, and the trajectory of the unit points to an improved pass-rush in 2024.
Inconsistency could plague kicking game
The Lions' kicking competition was dealt a wrench early in training camp when Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending injury. As a result, Jake Bates remains the only kicker on the roster.
Bates struggled early in camp, but has bounced back with a mostly strong showing. He's perfect on field goal attempts in the preseason, but missed his only extra point attempt against the Chiefs.
There's no doubting his big leg, but consistency has been an issue at some point. Bates will enter the year as the kicker barring something unforeseen, but it wouldn't be a big surprise to see Detroit add competition at the position by way of the practice squad.
Strong crop of UDFAs make loud case for roster spots
The Lions have several undrafted free agents who have made strong cases for roster spots throughout the preseason. Namely, wide receiver Isaiah Williams, defensive end Isaac Ukwu and safety Loren Strickland have stood out.
Williams has been the primary playmaker in preseason games. He's also showed some ability as a returner. He'll still have an uphill battle to make the roster given Kalif Raymond's presence, but Williams has intriguing talent.
Ukwu has provided some pass-rush juice, notching a sack in both preseason games. Strickland, meanwhile, is a physical safety who fits Detroit's ideals.
While these three may not end up cracking the final roster, it's another example of Brad Holmes' eye for talent as the team has brought in multiple players who could find themselves on active rosters in the future.
The James Houston enigma
James Houston's future may not be as certain as it was after the strong finish to his rookie season. An injury limited his impact in 2023, and he has been up and down while dealing with another injury during training camp.
Houston started the fall getting reps in the SAM linebacker position, but has since transitioned to a more traditional defensive end role. Time will tell what his future ultimately looks like in that role, but it seems to be that of strictly pass-rushing for the time being.
The Jackson State product still has plenty of upside when it comes to getting after the passer, but he may not have as much versatility currently as the Lions were trying to find. He's an intriguing player to watch moving forward.